Eagles Re-Sign James Bradberry

With the Eagles losing players to free agency early and often, many fans started to let a bit of panic sink in.
This is a move that may change that.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are bringing back cornerback James Bradberry.
All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million. pic.twitter.com/SMPhDKlPub— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023
The deal is reportedly for three years and $38 million ($12.66M APY). His estimated value per year, according to Spotrac, was at $15.1 million.
Bradberry also told Josina Anderson that his familiarity and love for the city and team lead him to take a bit less money to stay with the team.
CB James Bradberry to me on why he returned to Philly: pic.twitter.com/wu2ZSCoaCh— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2023
Bradberry’s return gives the Eagles control of all three of the corners that formed the Eagles best coverage unit since Lito Sheppard and Asante Samuel.
Bradberry was a starter for every game the Eagles played in the 2022-23 season and recorded 17 pass deflections and three interceptions on his way to the AP and PFF All-Pro teams.
He joined the Eagles later in the offseason last year after the Giants made him a salary cap casualty.
Bradberry’s NFL career has consisted of incredibly great seasons followed by a league average season and then another great season again. The Eagles hope that this is the year Bradberry can break that cycle, but are happy to have a solid corner either way.
His return does seem to indicate that attention at the position will be turned to Darius Slay, who was granted permission to seek a trade as his agent and the Eagles look to lower his own salary cap hit (the highest of anyone on the team). One could hope that Bradberry being back could lead to a better arrangement in that area as Slay playing alongside a top corner should help his career, but from a business perspective that’s unlikely.
Bradberry’s return would make it seem more likely that the Eagles look to complete a trade of Slay and invest in a low-cost (potentially first-round selection) corner opposite of Bradberry.
The Eagles now have 11 remaining free agents on the market.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)