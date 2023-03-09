Eagles Release Offensive Tackle Brett Toth

The Eagles made a bit of a surprising, albeit not a splash, move on Thursday.
The team announced that they have released offensive lineman Brett Toth.
Eagles have released T/G Brett Toth pic.twitter.com/s7Rxakvs5P— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2023
Toth was an offensive tackle for Army and received a waiver to play in the NFL, signing with the Eagles shortly afterward during the 2019 preseason.
Just two weeks later, Toth was claimed by the Cardinals before returning to the Eagles in 2020.
He wound up in six games for the Eagles and started the final game of that season for the Eagles. He had some fairly decent snaps in 2021 (appearing in 11 games, three as a fill in on the offensive line).
In 2022, he wound up on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the season started and, although he was designated to return, he never did so.
It’s possible Toth is still not physically healthy enough to be able to play, which may be why the Eagles released him without any real need to do so at this point in the offseason.