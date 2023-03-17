Eagles Sign Greedy Williams To Bolster Corner Depth

The Eagles may have just officially gotten Darius Slay back, but that isn’t stopping Howie Roseman from adding whatever talent he can get on good deals.
That’s why the Eagles have reportedly agreed to a deal with corner Greedy Williams.
Former #Browns CB Greedy Williams has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the #Eagles, source tells me. 2019 2nd round pick out of LSU— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2023
Williams was fairly sought after in the 2019 draft and wound up being selected by the Browns.
The 25-year old has struggles with a few injuries, missing the entire 2020 season and starting 2022 on the injured list.
He struggles mightily in his rookie season, but has a pretty good 2021 season. In Cleveland, they’ve brought in three other corners during his injuries that left him buried on the depth chart, so his market value is not likely very high.
Despite that, Williams is a solid player and would offer, at worst, great depth with him likely slotting alongside Zech McPhearson as the top backup options with the second-year man Josh Jobe and Josiah Scott looking to be the bottom of the depth chart on the 53-man.
With Maddox’s ability to play safety, Williams may also provide some additional depth by allowing the team to use his versatility when in a pinch.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)