Eagles

Eagles Sign Greedy Williams To Bolster Corner Depth

Paul Bowman
Scott Galvin, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles may have just officially gotten Darius Slay back, but that isn’t stopping Howie Roseman from adding whatever talent he can get on good deals.

That’s why the Eagles have reportedly agreed to a deal with corner Greedy Williams.

Williams was fairly sought after in the 2019 draft and wound up being selected by the Browns.

The 25-year old has struggles with a few injuries, missing the entire 2020 season and starting 2022 on the injured list.

He struggles mightily in his rookie season, but has a pretty good 2021 season. In Cleveland, they’ve brought in three other corners during his injuries that left him buried on the depth chart, so his market value is not likely very high.

Despite that, Williams is a solid player and would offer, at worst, great depth with him likely slotting alongside Zech McPhearson as the top backup options with the second-year man Josh Jobe and Josiah Scott looking to be the bottom of the depth chart on the 53-man.

With Maddox’s ability to play safety, Williams may also provide some additional depth by allowing the team to use his versatility when in a pinch.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Sign Greedy Williams To Bolster Corner Depth

Paul Bowman  •  1 min
Eagles
Darius Slay, Eagles Work Out Deal That Adds Control Through 2025
Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
Gardner Minshew Following Shane Steichen To Indianapolis
Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
Darius Slay Returns to Philly Nine Hours Later
Jennifer McGraw  •  Mar 15 2023
Eagles
Miles Sanders To Sign Four-Year Deal With Carolina
Paul Bowman  •  22h
Eagles
Fletcher Cox Takes Discount, Returns To Eagles
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 15 2023
Eagles
Eagles To Release Darius Slay
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 15 2023
More Eagles News