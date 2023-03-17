Eagles

Eagles To Bringing In Marcus Mariota For Backup Quarterback Role

The Eagles lost Gardner Minshew to the Colts on Thursday afternoon, leaving a void at the backup quarterback position.

By Thursday night, they had their answer as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team had a deal in place with Marcus Matiora.

Mariota will reportedly make $5 million on the deal. That’s enough to cancel out a compensatory pick for the Birds, but they’ve already had seven free agents leave for other teams and qualify for picks and the team can only receive four. That means there really isn’t a pick lost in this signing.

Mariota was a major target for Chip Kelly’s Eagles, but they ultimately were unable to get in a position to draft him. He spent his first five seasons in Tennessee, making 61 starts for the team.

He has since appeared in 11 games over two seasons for the Raiders (no starts) and started last season as the starter for the Falcons before they opted to see what their own rookie draft pick could do.

In 13 games in 2023, Mariota completed over 61% of his passes for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns (nine interceptions). He added 438 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He seemed to really struggle under pressure, something which will best be eliminated playing behind the top offensive line in the game.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
