Eagles To Sign Safety Justin Evans

The Eagles, fresh off the heels of officially losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Detroit, have made a move to sign a safety.

This move, however, is another high-upside, low risk deal that could either prove to be an incredible move or be one that’s forgotten by the time September comes around.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Birds are bringing in Justin Evans at the safety position.

While the first thought, given the Eagles need at safety, may be that Evans is in line to start, that probably isn’t the case.

Evans, a second-round pick in 2017, had a decent rookie season and showed signs of improvement in 2018. That’s when the injuries took over his career.

Missing parts of 2018 and all of 2019, Evans wound up unable to make the Buccaneers active roster following another injury in 2020, he was waived. He didn’t have a team in 2021, but returned in 2022 with the Saints.

His 2022 season wasn’t anything to write home about as he served as a depth safety and played often earlier in the year but played sparingly starting in week nine. He recorded 29 tackles, two defensed passes and a forced fumble last season.

For the Eagles, the best case scenario is that the same promise Evans showed five years ago could still be there for Evans to take the next step after getting re-acclimated to the game again last season. That said, it’s more likely Evans could become a solid third or fourth safety for the team to provide them with some extra depth or that Evans simply doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

Health and showing improvement will be key for Evans in camp this offseason.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Justin Evans

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)

Zach Pascal (Arizona)

