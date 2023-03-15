Eagles

Fletcher Cox Takes Discount, Returns To Eagles

Paul Bowman
Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Make it five free agents who have returned to the nest.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have re-signed Fletcher Cox.

Cox will reportedly get $10 million on the one-year deal and was offered more elsewhere. He instead opts to return for his 12th season with the team that drafted him.

In 2022, Cox recorded seven sacks (his best since 2018 and top-ten amongst DT in 2022) along with 43 tackles (his best since 2018).

Cox’s return means that the Eagles retained all their long-time linemen (Graham and Kelce) and probably means that Cox will start again alongside Jordan Davis.

Still free agents for the Birds defensive line are Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh on the interior and Derek Barnett on the edge.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennesee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
