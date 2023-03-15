Fletcher Cox Takes Discount, Returns To Eagles

Make it five free agents who have returned to the nest.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles have re-signed Fletcher Cox.
Six-time Pro-Bowl DT Fletcher Cox is returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, per sources. Eagles get the “hometown discount” as he turned down more lucrative offers. pic.twitter.com/bEa3yLrJhi— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023
Cox will reportedly get $10 million on the one-year deal and was offered more elsewhere. He instead opts to return for his 12th season with the team that drafted him.
In 2022, Cox recorded seven sacks (his best since 2018 and top-ten amongst DT in 2022) along with 43 tackles (his best since 2018).
Cox’s return means that the Eagles retained all their long-time linemen (Graham and Kelce) and probably means that Cox will start again alongside Jordan Davis.
Still free agents for the Birds defensive line are Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh on the interior and Derek Barnett on the edge.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)