Gardner Minshew Following Shane Steichen To Indianapolis

The Eagles have had yet another of their free agents signed by another team.
According to Tom Pelissero, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be joining the Colts.
The #Colts agreed to terms with QB Gardner Minshew, per source.
Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the head coach there, so that likely had something to do with the move.
Minshew was acquired via trade in 2021 and was the backup quarterback on the Eagles roster for essentially the entire tenure of Steichen.
Minshew started two games in each of his seasons with the Birds, showcasing how good and how bad he could be. Regardless of his play, he was a locker room presence that is not easily duplicated.
He joins the Colts, who figure to draft a quarterback and that could potentially give Minshew the ability to start this season and compete for a job. It may also give him the opportunity to play later in the season should whatever rookie they pick up struggle. Neither of those would be the case in a return to Philadelphia.
Early reports indicate that the deal may only be one year and worth just $3.5 million. That would put Minshew’s contract as the lowest among free agents who have left the team so far this season.
It’s expected to be a one-year, $3.5 million deal with upside for Gardner Minshew in Indianapolis. https://t.co/JCtw1NbsJ9
The $3.5 million valuation would have been worth only a seventh-round compensatory pick in the 2023 Draft.
The departure leaves the Eagles with only Ian Book at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)