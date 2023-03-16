Eagles

Gardner Minshew Following Shane Steichen To Indianapolis

Paul Bowman
Photo Credit: Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Eagles have had yet another of their free agents signed by another team.

According to Tom Pelissero, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will be joining the Colts.

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the head coach there, so that likely had something to do with the move.

Minshew was acquired via trade in 2021 and was the backup quarterback on the Eagles roster for essentially the entire tenure of Steichen.

Minshew started two games in each of his seasons with the Birds, showcasing how good and how bad he could be. Regardless of his play, he was a locker room presence that is not easily duplicated.

He joins the Colts, who figure to draft a quarterback and that could potentially give Minshew the ability to start this season and compete for a job. It may also give him the opportunity to play later in the season should whatever rookie they pick up struggle. Neither of those would be the case in a return to Philadelphia.

Early reports indicate that the deal may only be one year and worth just $3.5 million. That would put Minshew’s contract as the lowest among free agents who have left the team so far this season.

The $3.5 million valuation would have been worth only a seventh-round compensatory pick in the 2023 Draft.

The departure leaves the Eagles with only Ian Book at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennesee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

