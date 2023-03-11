Has Penn State done enough to make the NCAA Tournament

Chicago IL: There are a couple of days until the bracket comes out for the NCAA Tournament and there are teams fighting it out to see if they have what it takes to be in the big dance.
One of the teams fighting it out is the Penn State Nittany Lions. The last couple of games they have been playing like it is a Game 7 with everything on the line, trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Following their win over Northwestern in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night, Penn State Coach Micah Shrewsbury would open up about the NCAA Tournament.
Following the win over Northwestern at the Big Ten Tournament, #PennState Coach Micah Shrewsbury was asked about the NCAA Tournament
"I think we're playing good basketball" #WeAre #MarchMadness #B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/p6Q6Ss3c9y
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 11, 2023
Penn State is now two wins from being named Big Ten Champions & changing the culture of Penn State Basketball , ed by head coach Micah Shrewsbury.
The Nittany Lions will now take on the winner of Indiana vs Maryland in the semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 PM on CBS.