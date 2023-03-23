Hoskins Carted Off with Knee Injury

First baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a significant no-contact left knee injury during Thursday’s spring training game against the Tigers. Hoskins fell while trying to make a play on a grounder just beyond first base in the top of the second inning, where his knee seemingly just gave out on him. Unable to put pressure on his left leg, he was down on the ground for several minutes before being treated by EMTs and leaving on a cart.
This could be absolutely devastating news for the Phils just one week out from Opening Day…
No word on Hoskins since he was carted off the field. Updates to come.
Oh no no no. Rhys Hoskins appears badly injured after going down while going after a ground ball. EMT’s out. Non-Contact left knee injury. Awful. pic.twitter.com/xAG8JmFYVX— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 23, 2023
