Iowa Catlin Clark takes down Undefeated South Carolina in the Final Four

Dallas TX: The four best teams in college basketball made it to Final Four and the headline matchup that the entire basketball world was talking about was Iowa against undefeated defending champion South Carolina.  Iowa was led by Player of the year Catlin Clark & South Carolina was led by Aliyah Boston  & coached by Philadelphia’s own Dawn Staley. South Carolina has won 42 straight games coming into this game.

Boston & Clark would each pick up 2 fouls in the first half as Iowa took a 38-37 lead into halftime.

In the 2nd half, South Carolina would fight their way back but Iowa would have an answer as Catlin Clark would have one of those performances that everyone will be talking about especially making 3-pointers from the half-court logo

 

The term March Madness would come into full picture as Iowa would do the unthinkable in taking down the undefeated South Carolina to make the Championship game

 

Postgame:

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley about handling the pressure of going the season undefeated

“I don’t think we felt pressure to win the game. I thought we approached it, it felt like any other
game. We just didn’t perform. We didn’t make more plays than we needed to make, especially down the stretch. That hasn’t been us all season long, But I never — I don’t think our players felt pressure, any
other pressure besides wanting to win another basketball  game.”

Iowa Caitlin Clark:

 

South Carolina Aliyah Boston:


Final Numbers:

What is next:

The National Championship will feature LSU taking on Iowa on Sunday at 3:30 PM on ABC, both Iowa & LSU will be playing in their first-ever National Championship game. 

