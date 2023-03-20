Writer: David Malandra Jr

Is Villanova feeling the pressure of representing Philadelphia in the NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr

Radnor PA: It is cool to see one of the local teams take part in postseason play and have the support of the entire city behind them & that is what we are seeing with Villanova Women’s Basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

For the 1st time since 1977, there is no men’s team from Philadelphia in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the only team from Philadelphia in the NCAA Tournament is on the Main Line with the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament.

Following their win over Cleveland State on Saturday in the first round, Head Coach Denise Dillion was asked if there is added pressure to represent the city.

As the Wildcats prepare for their 2nd round game, Maddie Burke, Brooke Mullin & Lucy Olsen were also asked about the added pressure to represent the city of Philadelphia.

I think just in the area, like, they’re always rooting for someone. I feel like just us being that team, it’s exciting. Just seeing, like, the Finn yesterday was an amazing atmosphere just to play in. It was great. I think, yeah, I don’t know, just being the only team, I don’t know, I think that’s special because then everyone’s looking at us, they’re all rooting for us. It’s special to play for.

Brooke Mullin

Philly fans are crazy

Lucy Olsen

I second that. Philly fans are crazy. I feel like it’s been crazy in Philly, like, with the Phillies first, then the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. What other team is there to root for? We’re here and we’re successful, so it’s really special.

Maddie Burke

Let’s see how the Wildcats handle the pressure of the NCAA Tournament and representing the City of Philadelphia.

The Wildcats will battle Florida Gulf Coast in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at 7 PM on ESPNU from Finneran Pavilion for the right to move to the Sweet 16.

Topics  
College Basketball News Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Is Villanova feeling the pressure of representing Philadelphia in the NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr  •  2h
College Basketball
Maddy Siergist leads Wildcats in win over Cleveland State in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 18 2023
College Basketball
It was the Andrew Funk Show as Penn State defeats Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 17 2023
College Basketball
Kyle Neptene’s first season at Villanova ends with NIT Loss to Liberty
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 14 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Has Penn State done enough to make the NCAA Tournament
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 10 2023
College Basketball
What is Aaron McKie’s Future hold as Temple Head Coach
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 10 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Uconn takes down Villanova in Top 15 Women’s battle
David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 18 2023
More College Basketball News