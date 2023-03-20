Is Villanova feeling the pressure of representing Philadelphia in the NCAA Tournament

Radnor PA: It is cool to see one of the local teams take part in postseason play and have the support of the entire city behind them & that is what we are seeing with Villanova Women’s Basketball in the NCAA Tournament.
For the 1st time since 1977, there is no men’s team from Philadelphia in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the only team from Philadelphia in the NCAA Tournament is on the Main Line with the Villanova Wildcats in the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament.
Following their win over Cleveland State on Saturday in the first round, Head Coach Denise Dillion was asked if there is added pressure to represent the city.
Is #Villanova Feeling added Pressure about representing #Philadelphia in NCAA Tournament since there is NO Men's team in the NCAA Tournament I asked that to @novawbb Coach Denise Dillion after their win vs Cleveland State #MarchMadness #NovaNation #NCAAWBB @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/9QyL3pJZil— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 20, 2023
As the Wildcats prepare for their 2nd round game, Maddie Burke, Brooke Mullin & Lucy Olsen were also asked about the added pressure to represent the city of Philadelphia.
I think just in the area, like, they’re always rooting for someone. I feel like just us being that team, it’s exciting. Just seeing, like, the Finn yesterday was an amazing atmosphere just to play in. It was great. I think, yeah, I don’t know, just being the only team, I don’t know, I think that’s special because then everyone’s looking at us, they’re all rooting for us. It’s special to play for.Brooke Mullin
Philly fans are crazyLucy Olsen
I second that. Philly fans are crazy. I feel like it’s been crazy in Philly, like, with the Phillies first, then the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. What other team is there to root for? We’re here and we’re successful, so it’s really special.Maddie Burke
Let’s see how the Wildcats handle the pressure of the NCAA Tournament and representing the City of Philadelphia.
The Wildcats will battle Florida Gulf Coast in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at 7 PM on ESPNU from Finneran Pavilion for the right to move to the Sweet 16.