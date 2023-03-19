Eagles

Isaac Seumalo Heading To Pittsburgh On Three-Year Deal

Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

If the NFL didn’t have a hard salary cap like MLB, Isaac Seumalo would more than likely still be an Eagles.

With limited cap space and the return of Jason Kelce, the Eagles just do not have the cap space to commit to another offensive lineman with Cam Jurgens waiting for a spot to play.

As the top interior offensive lineman on the market it was shocking to see that Seumalo had lasted six days since the legal tampering period began without being scooped up by the many OL-needy teams out there.

Finally, on Saturday night, it looks like Seumalo has his next deal, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A third-round pick out of Oregon State, Seumalo spent seven seasons with the Eagles filling in at whatever position on the line was needed. Despite having a rough rookie and sophomore seasons, Seumalo became an above average offensive lineman who has a lot of versatility to help teams.

Seumalo will head across the state to help the Steelers protect their young quarterback.

Seumalo joins former Eagles teammate and one of the Eagles’ potential replacements on the market for him in Nate Herbig, who the Steelers signed in the early days of free agency.

At this point, the money on the deal is not yet public.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Darius Slay (Extension)

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Greedy Williams

Marcus Mariota

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennessee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)

Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Isaac Seumalo Heading To Pittsburgh On Three-Year Deal

Paul Bowman  •  3s
Eagles
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Still Available: Slower Safety Market Than Expected
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 17 2023
Eagles
Eagles To Bringing In Marcus Mariota For Backup Quarterback Role
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 17 2023
Eagles
Eagles Sign Greedy Williams To Bolster Corner Depth
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 16 2023
Eagles
Darius Slay, Eagles Work Out Deal That Adds Control Through 2025
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 16 2023
Eagles
Gardner Minshew Following Shane Steichen To Indianapolis
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 16 2023
Eagles
Darius Slay Returns to Philly Nine Hours Later
Jennifer McGraw  •  Mar 15 2023
More Eagles News