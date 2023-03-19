Isaac Seumalo Heading To Pittsburgh On Three-Year Deal

If the NFL didn’t have a hard salary cap like MLB, Isaac Seumalo would more than likely still be an Eagles.
With limited cap space and the return of Jason Kelce, the Eagles just do not have the cap space to commit to another offensive lineman with Cam Jurgens waiting for a spot to play.
As the top interior offensive lineman on the market it was shocking to see that Seumalo had lasted six days since the legal tampering period began without being scooped up by the many OL-needy teams out there.
Finally, on Saturday night, it looks like Seumalo has his next deal, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Breaking: FA guard Isaac Seumalo has agreed to a 3-year deal with the #Steelers, source tells @theScore. One of the best guards in free agency, revered as a smart and tough player.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2023
A third-round pick out of Oregon State, Seumalo spent seven seasons with the Eagles filling in at whatever position on the line was needed. Despite having a rough rookie and sophomore seasons, Seumalo became an above average offensive lineman who has a lot of versatility to help teams.
Seumalo will head across the state to help the Steelers protect their young quarterback.
Seumalo joins former Eagles teammate and one of the Eagles’ potential replacements on the market for him in Nate Herbig, who the Steelers signed in the early days of free agency.
At this point, the money on the deal is not yet public.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Marcus Mariota
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)
Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)