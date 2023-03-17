College Basketball

It was the Andrew Funk Show as Penn State defeats Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr

The best time of the year as arrived in the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament and the Penn State Nittany Lions would be taking part in it for the first time since 2011as they took on Texas A&M Aggies from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday night in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament

Penn State enters the game as 10th Seed with a record of 22-13 and made the tournament by making the finals of the Big Ten Tournament.

How the game went:

The Nittany Lions were down 9-5 at the 1st Media Timeout while shooting 2-6 for 33%, following the timeout, Jalen Pickett gives the Nittany Lions the lead at 10-9. 
Both teams would have multiple scoring droughts in the first half as defense would be the story, Texas A&M would struggle with their shot selections while the Nittany Lions would take advantage lead by Jalen Pickett & later on Andrew Funk had it going from 3 PT range in the 1st half with 12 points &  out of those 3 pointers, he would get fouled from 3 PT range & increased the lead to 21-15 & then made it 24-15 lead. Penn State took a 38-22 lead at halftime, Andrew Funk leads the team with 15 points.

The Nittany Lions would continue from what they did in the 1st half and starting to pull away lead by Andrew Funk & Jalen Pickett & Seth Lundy as they would lead 48-28.

Andrew Funk continued with the hot hand from 3 pt range as as the Nittany Lions kept it going on the Aggies

Texas A&M just did not have any answer for the shooting that the Nittany Lions were doing in the 2nd half.

The Nittany Lions would take apart Texas A&M 76-59 & this would be Penn State first NCAA Tournament win for the first time since 2001.

Postgame:

Penn State Players Jalen Pickett Andrew Funk & Seth Lundy

Final Numbers:

What is Next:

Penn State will now move to the 2nd round where they will take on Number 2 seed Texas on Saturday at 7:45 PM on CBS. The winner will move to the Sweet 16 in Kansas City.

Writer: David Malandra Jr

