Jason Kelce Announces His Intent To Play In 2023

Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles certainly got some bad news on Monday with the loss of TJ Edwards via free agency.

They did get some good news, however, when center Jason Kelce announced his intent to play another season.

Kelce is a free agent and not with the Eagles right now, but it’d be almost impossible to imagine a scenario where the future Hall of Famer ends up playing for a team other than Philadelphia.

Joining the team just one draft after Brandon Graham, the 2023 seasons would mark Kelce 13th in the league.

The six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro would figure to keep four of the five positions on the Eagles dominant offensive line the same.

The Eagles still have Cam Jurgens, the most-recent presumptive replacement to Kelce, on the roster. With Seumalo (who was once thought to have been drafted as a Kelce replacement) potentially leaving the team in free agency, Jurgens may figure to be the team’s starting right guard in 2023. The Eagles also have Jack Driscoll, who they have used at guard.

Free agent Andre Dillard has been cross training at guard, as well, should the team look to re-sign him.

If Jurgens does start in 2023, Kelce would go from playing next to two of his potential replacements (Seumalo and Dickerson) to playing between a new set of potential replacements (Dicerson and Jurgens).

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

