Eagles

Jason Kelce Gets $14.25 Million On New Deal

Paul Bowman
Cheryl Evans-Chow, USA Today Sports

Just yesterday center Jason Kelce publicly announce his intent to return in 2023 and agreed to terms with the Eagles.

The deal was agreed to quickly so it’s clear the move had been in the works for some time.

On Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that the deal was worth $14.25 million and should keep Kelce the highest-paid center in the game.

2023 will be Kelce’s 13th season in Philly.

The Eagles are glad to have another key piece back, but they have plenty of work to do with 14 pending free agents still on the market.

