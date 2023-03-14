Jason Kelce Gets $14.25 Million On New Deal

Just yesterday center Jason Kelce publicly announce his intent to return in 2023 and agreed to terms with the Eagles.
The deal was agreed to quickly so it’s clear the move had been in the works for some time.
On Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that the deal was worth $14.25 million and should keep Kelce the highest-paid center in the game.
Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the #Eagles: $14.25M base value with max value of $14.75M.Kelce remains the NFL’s highest-paid center and gets a slight pay increase. https://t.co/uoS0qaUQP8— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 14, 2023
Jason Kelce’s one-year contract with the #Eagles: $14.25M base value with max value of $14.75M.Kelce remains the NFL’s highest-paid center and gets a slight pay increase. https://t.co/uoS0qaUQP8
2023 will be Kelce’s 13th season in Philly.
The Eagles are glad to have another key piece back, but they have plenty of work to do with 14 pending free agents still on the market.