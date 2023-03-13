Eagles

Javon Hargrave Headed To San Francisco

Paul Bowman
Bill Streicher, USA Today Sports

The 49ers may have absolutely no ability to protect their own quarterback, but they are hoping to add some pass rush outside Nick Bosa.

TJ Edwards became the first free agency domino to fall, headed to Chicago, but Javon Hargrave was not far behind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Hargrave is getting a four-year deal with the 49ers.

The deal is reportedly worth $84 million and includes $40 million guaranteed.

The Eagles simply could not afford a deal like that.

Hargrave had a dominant 2022 season, recording 11 sacks and 60 tackles. The last two years have been the best two of his career.

Hargrave would figure to take a bit of a step back joining a defense that has only one dominant pass rusher (making Hargrave the clear second priority and top priority when Bosa isn’t on the field), but the 49ers are hoping that he can overcome the extra attention that will come his way.

At a $21 million AAV, the Eagles would have received the top compensatory pick overall (third-round), meaning the Eagles could be in line for an extra Day 2 pick in the 2024 draft if they play the formula as expected.

The Eagles do have some solid depth at DT with Jordan Davis, Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipulotu figuring to stick around for another season. The Eagles may not need many more defensive tackles if they plan to play much more 3-4 defense under their new DC in 2023.

