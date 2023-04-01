Writer: David Malandra Jr

Justin Moore returns to Villanova for the 2023-24 season

Radnor PA: There was a lot of speculation about the future of Justin Moore at Villanova as he came back this season after tearing his Achilles in the Elite 8 in 2022. One of the questions is whether would he use his extra year of eligibility.

On Friday night, Justin Moore announced that he would be back for one more season

In 13 games during the 2022-23 season, Moore would average 32 minutes, 13.5 points, and 3.5 rebounds.

Villanova Head Coach Kyle Neptune about Justin Moore returning for the 2023-24 season

“We’re thrilled that Justin has decided to return to Villanova for a fifth season in 2023-24, Over the final weeks of last season, we saw the enormous impact he has on the court. Justin is, in my opinion, one of the elite guards in college basketball.

“Even as he went through the lengthy recovery from his surgery last season, Justin was an invaluable leader for our guys. His will and commitment to the core values of our program impacts every one of his teammates and coaches. It’s a great day to be a Wildcat.”

Justin would make his debut back in January against Providence at the Wells Fargo Center & got a thunderous ovation

When he made his return, Justin would talk about speaking to Kevin Durant who went through the same injury that Justin went through

This is huge news for the Wildcats, especially with all the changes going on in the Big East Conference & Justin returns to a very young Villanova team that is led by second-year head coach Kyle Neptune.

