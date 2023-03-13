Eagles

Eagles Veterans "Not Done Yet"

Jennifer McGraw
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Just a little over an hour into “Legal Tampering Day” in the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles fans are already dealt a handful. A handful of Eagles hitting free agency, including T.J. Edwards who will call Chicago home next season, leaving fans to wonder what will come of the team next season.

One thing is for certain, Jason Kelce is not done yet. He took to Twitter to announce that he will return to the Eagles for one more year at least.

Kelce’s official contract has not been announced, but he’s definitely pumped to run it back with Jalen Hurts at the helm. Eagles defensive veteran, Brandon Graham, feels the exact same way.

One thing is for certain, the goal has never been clearer for Eagles fans and teammates alike heading into next season:

