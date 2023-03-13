Eagles Veterans “Not Done Yet”

Just a little over an hour into “Legal Tampering Day” in the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles fans are already dealt a handful. A handful of Eagles hitting free agency, including T.J. Edwards who will call Chicago home next season, leaving fans to wonder what will come of the team next season.
One thing is for certain, Jason Kelce is not done yet. He took to Twitter to announce that he will return to the Eagles for one more year at least.
I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023
Kelce’s official contract has not been announced, but he’s definitely pumped to run it back with Jalen Hurts at the helm. Eagles defensive veteran, Brandon Graham, feels the exact same way.
Just got off the phone with #Eagles DL Brandon Graham: "I haven't officially signed yet, but it's pretty much done. I'm coming back. It wasn't about the money. I love Philly. I don't want to miss a championship with Jalen. Jalen is the man. I just told my agent make it happen."— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2023
One thing is for certain, the goal has never been clearer for Eagles fans and teammates alike heading into next season:
The goal: get Jason Kelce & Brandon Graham another ring— Haley Taylor (@Haleytsimon) March 13, 2023
