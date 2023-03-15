Kyle Neptene’s first season at Villanova ends with NIT Loss to Liberty

Lynchburg, Va: The best time for College basketball has arrived & it is called March Madness & it was a very challenging season for the Villanova Wildcats who went 17-16 & 10-10 in the Big East under 1st year head coach Kyle Neptune as they got invited to the NIT. This is the 1st time that Villanova Wildcats will be taking part in the NIT since 2004. Villanova would go on the road for battle with Liberty who is 26-8 in the 1st round of the NIT.Kyle Neptune said that their 2-star players in Justin Moore & Cam Whitmore would be game-time decisions & they did not play in the gameHow the game went:Liberty got the game started with 3-pointers for a 3-0 lead. Jordan Longino got the Wildcats on the board and cut the lead to 3-2. Wildcats take their first lead of the game by 3 from Eric Dixon for a 5-3 lead. Liberty would jump out to a 12-9 lead and then the Wildcats would answer the run from Liberty to tie things at 17 with 7:44 left in 1st half. Later on, in the 1st half, both teams would continue to play good defense, 2 times in the half the Wildcats would have scoring droughts of 4 minutes and Liberty would make them pay with 9-0 run for 32-25 at halftimeIn the 2nd Half, the Wildcats would keep this game close but the story of the game was the 3-point shooting as they were not dropping and Liberty made them pay multiple times led by Darius McGhee who made 5-13 from 3 PT range. There were multiple times in the second half that the Wildcats cut the Flame’s lead with the lowest being 3 with 2:53 left. Late in the game when Villanova needed a 3 to drop, it would not go down & so would their season as Liberty would knock out the Wildcats 62-57.The Wildcats would finish 4-26 from 3 PT range at 15% and when those shots are not falling, you normally don’t win those types of games. Postgame:Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune on the season:
#Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune about tonight's loss to #Liberty & on the season"I think our young guys got a lot of good experience & those guys will take that experience we're going to next year & we'll get better"#NovaNation #NIT pic.twitter.com/CmeFr2MhrN— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 15, 2023
What is next:The Wildcats would end their season at 17-17 & this was a very challenging year for first-year coach Kyle Neptune & this would turn out to be the final games for Villanova Brandon Slater, Caleb Daniels, not sure about the decisions of Justin Moore & Cam Whitmore.