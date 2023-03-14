Kyzir White Following Gannon, Rallis To Arizona

The Eagles will already be without TJ Edwards for the first time since he joined the league but will now be without their other starting linebacker.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Kyzir White would be signing with the Cardinals, following Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis.
Breaking: FA LB Kyzir White is signing a two-year, $11M max deal with the #AZCardinals, sources tell @theScore.White played a crucial role in the #Eagles’ defense last season, totaling 110 tackles, 7 PBUs and 3 TFLs.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023
White was a splash player fans loved early on, but his play seemed to decline over the back half of the season and its hard to remember any particularly great play he made after the first several weeks. That left him as more of an expendable option for the Birds.
At two years and $11 million, the Eagles felt they should pass.
White played every game and recorded 110 tackles for the Birds during the 2022-23 campaign.
Nakobe Dean appears to be in line to be LB1 next season, though there are still plenty of free agents and the draft.
The $5.5 million annual value would have been good for a sixth-round compensatory pick last year.
It is the lowest APY so far amongst Eagles free agents and, with a limit of four, the Eagles could begin looking to sign free agent players at that sixth-round rate without fear of losing a potential pick (though they will still need to be careful with their money).
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)