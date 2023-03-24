Eagles

Lane Johnson Extended By Eagles

Paul Bowman
date 2023-03-24

The Eagles entered the offseason with two player that had incredibly high cap hits for the 2023 season and would likely need to have some sort of restructuring done on their contract.

The first was, of course, Darius Slay, who went through the rollercoaster few days of his agent seeking a trade, reports that he’d be released and then his ultimately signing an extension with the team.

The other was Lane Johnson, one of the Eagles core four. His path was much less tumultuous (or at least less public).

Mike Garafolo announced on Friday morning that the team and Johnson have agreed to a deal that will lower his cap hit this season and add some team control.

The deal makes his existing three-year $47 million deal now a deal worth over $80 million over four years with $30 million guaranteed.

Though it may sound odd, the same Eagles who were cap strapped at the start of free agency have re-signed many of their key players and now have somewhere that’s likely north of $20 million in cap space (deals for Greedy Williams, Justin Evans and Nicholas Morrow are not yet public, so their cap hits are unknown).

Johnson suffered a painful abdominal injury last season, but rehabbed and returned to play every playoff snap the team needed from him. He had surgery earlier this offseason and should be good to go for the 2023 season.

Johnson has not allowed a sack since the 2020 season in week 11.

2023 will be Johnson’s 11th season with the Eagles and if he finishes out his current deal he’d be with the Eagles for 14 seasons.

