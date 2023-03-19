Maddy Siergist leads Wildcats in win over Cleveland State in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

Radnor PA: The Road to Dallas for the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament got started from the Main Line on Saturday as the Villanova Wildcats took on Cleveland State Vikings in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This would be the 3rd time that Villanova would be hosting an NCAA Tournament games.
Finneran Pavilion was rocking when Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was introduced.
How the game went:
In the first quarter, both Cleveland State & Villanova struggled to make shots and, later on in the quarter, the Wildcats would make the changes needed and took a 19-7 lead.
During the second quarter, Maddy Siegrist would start to find her shot and history would be made as she would hit 1,000 points for the season. Later they would announce to the crowd at Finneran Pavilion:
They just honored #Villanova Maddy Siegrist for scoring 1,000 points during the season#MarchMadness #NCAAWBB #NovaNation pic.twitter.com/97xUJrsiDf— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 18, 2023
Villanova took a 42-21 lead to halftime. Could Cleveland State make this game interesting in the 2nd half?
They just could not figure out Maddy Siegrist & Bella Runyan.
The Wildcats would cruise to a 76-59 win and move to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.
Postgame:
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist:
Here is what I asked #Villanova Maddy Siegrist After win over Cleveland State in Round 1 of NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament#NovaNation #MarchMadness #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/e6LZgG0DyK— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 19, 2023
Villanova will now prepare to take on Florida Gulf Coast on Monday in the 2nd round for the right to move to the Sweet 16.