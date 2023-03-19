Writer: David Malandra Jr

Maddy Siergist leads Wildcats in win over Cleveland State in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr

Radnor PA: The Road to Dallas for the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament got started from the Main Line on Saturday as the Villanova Wildcats took on Cleveland State Vikings in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This would be the 3rd time that Villanova would be hosting an NCAA Tournament games.

Finneran Pavilion was rocking when Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist was introduced.

https://twitter.com/DaveMReports/status/1637200053633789954

How the game went:

In the first quarter, both Cleveland State & Villanova struggled to make shots and, later on in the quarter, the Wildcats would make the changes needed and took a 19-7 lead.

During the second quarter, Maddy Siegrist would start to find her shot and history would be made as she would hit 1,000 points for the season. Later they would announce to the crowd at Finneran Pavilion:

Villanova took a 42-21 lead to halftime. Could Cleveland State make this game interesting in the 2nd half?

They just could not figure out Maddy Siegrist & Bella Runyan.

The Wildcats would cruise to a 76-59 win and move to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Postgame: 

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist:

Final Numbers:

What is Next:

Villanova will now prepare to take on Florida Gulf Coast on Monday in the 2nd round for the right to move to the Sweet 16.

Topics  
College Basketball News Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To College Basketball

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Maddy Siergist leads Wildcats in win over Cleveland State in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament

David Malandra Jr  •  2h
College Basketball
It was the Andrew Funk Show as Penn State defeats Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 17 2023
College Basketball
Kyle Neptene’s first season at Villanova ends with NIT Loss to Liberty
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 14 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Has Penn State done enough to make the NCAA Tournament
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 10 2023
College Basketball
What is Aaron McKie’s Future hold as Temple Head Coach
David Malandra Jr  •  Mar 10 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Uconn takes down Villanova in Top 15 Women’s battle
David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 18 2023
College Basketball
Penn Quakers end Yale winning streak in physical game
David Malandra Jr  •  Feb 17 2023
More College Basketball News