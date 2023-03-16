Miles Sanders To Sign Four-Year Deal With Carolina

The Eagles made the signing of Rashaad Penny official at 4pm on Wednesday and that left Miles Sanders without a spot on the roster.
Per Adam Caplan, Sanders will be joining the Carolina Panthers on a four-year deal.
4-year deal for Sanders with #Panthers, reunited with RBs coach Duce Staley. https://t.co/FsCfcMIB7V— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 15, 2023
Sanders will join Frank Reich’s offense and re-join Duce Staley.
Sanders racked up the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2022 and played himself into what should be a pay day (though the money on the deal was not readily available).
Sanders would figure to be the lead back in Carolina, so it’s a good opportunity for more reps than he’s seen previously.
A Pittsburgh native, Penn State letterman and second-round pick of the Eagles, this would be the first time Sanders plays for a team that isn’t based in PA.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennesee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)