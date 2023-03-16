Eagles

Miles Sanders To Sign Four-Year Deal With Carolina

Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles made the signing of Rashaad Penny official at 4pm on Wednesday and that left Miles Sanders without a spot on the roster.

Per Adam Caplan, Sanders will be joining the Carolina Panthers on a four-year deal.

Sanders will join Frank Reich’s offense and re-join Duce Staley.

Sanders racked up the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2022 and played himself into what should be a pay day (though the money on the deal was not readily available).

Sanders would figure to be the lead back in Carolina, so it’s a good opportunity for more reps than he’s seen previously.

A Pittsburgh native, Penn State letterman and second-round pick of the Eagles, this would be the first time Sanders plays for a team that isn’t based in PA.

Free Agency Recap:

Re-Signed:

Brandon Graham

Jason Kelce

Boston Scott

James Bradberry

Fletcher Cox

Signed:

Rashaad Penny

Leaving:

TJ Edwards (Chicago)

Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)

Andre Dillard (Tennesee)

Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)

Kyzir White (Arizona)

Miles Sanders (Carolina)

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
