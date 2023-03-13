Eagles

NFL Free Agency- Stay or Go: Boston Scott

Paul Bowman

The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 free agents heading into the NFL offseason according to contract supersite Sportrac.  

Of the pending free agents, 13 of 20 were key contributors to the Eagles run towards another Lombardi Trophy.   

The staff from Sports Talk Philly –editors Paul Bowman and Michael Lipinski and Eagles writers Jennifer McGraw and Maranda Jo Shinn– have decided to play a game of “stay or go” with Jeffery Lurie’s money!

The crew deliberates on running back Boston Scott.

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

Name: Boston Scott

Position: RB

Age: 28

Acquired: 2018 Mid-Season Signing (From NO Practice Squad)

Achievements: N/A

2022 Regular Season Stats: 15G/2GS, 54 carries, 217 yards, 3 TD, 5 catches, 15 yards, 15 KR, 406 yards

Market Value: $1.1MM/year

Potential Contract: 1-year/$1.1MM

COMPARABLE PLAYERS

Comparable players based on Sportrac’s formula for age, contract status, and statistical production.

PLAYERLENGTHVALUEAVG. SALARYAGE WHEN SIGNED
D’Ernest Johnson1$1,216,500$1,216,50026
Latavius Murray1$1,120,000$1,120,00031
Malcolm Brown1$1,035,000$1,035,00028
Samaje Perine2$3,300,000$1,650,00025
Averages1.3$1,667,875$1,334,30027.5
Via Sportrac.com

Paul Bowman, STP Editor: Scott’s not likely to get a major deal and the Eagles have only Kenneth Gainwell under contract (unless you count Trey Sermon, who the team entrusted to just one carry last season, a viable option). Scott has proven to be a decent back for the Eagles and it’s worth the money just to have his performances against the Giants 2-3 times per season and have a decent kick returner. He can step up more if needed, but there’s no reason for the Eagles to not look to keep him in their rotation if they’ll keep four backs on the roster and only have one set to return.

Verdict: Stay

Michael Lipinski, STP Editor: The Birds’ running back room is gonna be a little light when the organization lets Miles Sanders hit the market.  This makes re-signing Boston Scott even more important.  Scott isn’t a world beater in the backfield but he’s a very integral part of the Eagles’ offense.  He’s a nice change of pace back when needed and can, especially if it’s against the Giants, take over a game at times.  Scott is also a versatile part of the return game.  Giving “The Giant Killer” a million bucks is an easy call.

Verdict: Stay

Jenn McGraw, Eagles Writer: I love the guy. I love his size and speed and want him to stay on the team. With the anticipation of Miles Sanders possibly finding a new team, I think Scott will have his opportunity next season to make a big impact on the Eagles. His best season with the team thus far has been in 2021, but I think he’ll have another explosive season if he stays on the team in 2023.

Verdict: Stay

Maranda Jo Shinn, Eagles Writer: I feel like the Eagles didn’t rely on Boston Scott nearly enough this season, yet he still posted 54 carries for 217 yards and 3 TDs. I think that we could get the vet for a cheaper deal to keep him where hes comfortable, on his throne as Giant Killer.

Verdict: Stay

Consensus: Stay

The consensus here is that Scott has value (particularly to a team that plays the Giants twice a year) and is unlikely to command the amount of money that would make him a major problem for a team looking to navigate cap issues. With an expected turnover at the top of the depth chart, the Eagles would be wise to retain the veteran.

Eagles News Writer: Jenn McGraw Writer: Maranda Jo Shinn Writer: Michael Lipinski Writer: Paul Bowman

