NFL Free Agency- Stay or Go: Kyzir White

The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 free agents heading into the NFL offseason according to contract supersite Sportrac.
Of the pending free agents, 13 of 20 were key contributors to the Eagles run towards another Lombardi Trophy.
The staff from Sports Talk Philly –editors Paul Bowman and Michael Lipinski and Eagles writers Jennifer McGraw and Maranda Jo Shinn– have decided to play a game of “stay or go” with Jeffery Lurie’s money!
The crew deliberates on linebacker Kyzir White.
Name: Kyzir White
Position: LB
Age: 27
Acquired: 2022 NFL Free Agency
Achievements: N/A
2022 Regular Season Stats: 17G/8GS, 1.5 sacks, 110 tackles, 66 solo tackles, 7 PD
Market Value: $8.5MM/year
Potential Contract: 2-years/$17.1MM
Comparable players based on Sportrac’s formula for age, contract status, and statistical production.
Paul Bowman, STP Editor: White was a savvy pickup last year because he was undervalued. He isn’t anything to write home about and isn’t a guy who made really any splash plays, particularly in the latter half of the season. He’s a guy I wouldn’t mind seeing back but that would be dependent on his market. At the $8.5 million that Spotrac projects, the Eagles should probably pass. They’ve had some success with guys like TJ Edwards and Alex Singleton prior to Kyzir White as other under-the-radar signings that were low cost and produced the required results. The Eagles have Nakobe Dean waiting for a spot, as well.
Verdict: Go
Michael Lipinski, STP Editor: To echo Paul’s take, Kyzir White was a fantastic pick up because no one else wanted him. White had a solid year and has likely played himself into a sizable contract. The Eagles would be smart to allow Nakobe Dean to take the next step in his development and move into a starting role. As for White, he should take the money and run.
Jenn McGraw, Eagles Writer: Kyzir White was one of the great offseason additions by Howie, and he had a great season. I think when it comes down to it, I’d rather focus on what Nakobe Deanis able to do moving forward. I’m confident that our linebacker room is pretty strong right now and was not a major concern last season. With that being said, I think it’s worth letting Kyzir walk.
Maranda Jo Shinn, Eagles Writer: While he started off incredibly strong, I feel as though White’s season fell flat. We would need to see more consistency from him (like we get from Edwards); however, I just don’t see that happening. Before Edwards agreed to the deal with the Bears, I said “If they want to save money, sure, they’d let Edwards walk and keep White. If they want the better player, they’d pay for Edwards.” It’s a toss up, yet I think we should let White go.
Consensus: Go
A strong start to the season had many thinking White could become a bit of a mainstay for the Birds, but he faded into the background more often than not after the first few weeks. White was a highly-hyped free agent on a good team and could see his value on the open market go well beyond what the Eagles should consider paying for him, plus they have draft steal Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings.