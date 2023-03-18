Tippett’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Sabres

Over the last few weeks, as the Flyers continue to deal with injuries, there has been greater emphasis on Owen Tippett being one of the players who could help shift the momentum in the Flyers favor. He certainly did that on Friday night.
Just two days shy of the one-year mark of his trade to Philadelphia, Tippett scored his first career hat trick and reached 21 goals on the season in a 5-2 Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center.
The Sabres had the better of the early chances, including a couple on a power play, but Carter Hart stood tall. When the flyers got a power play of their own, they snapped a lengthy slump to open the scoring.
Owen Tippett scored his 19th goal of the season with a laser from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 15:10.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-6 Buffalo.
Early in the second, the Flyers took advantage of a two-on-one rush to extend the lead. Tyson Foerster put a scoring chance just wide, but Joel Farabee was able to bring it from behind the net and tuck it home for his 10th goal of the season, snapping a 26-game goalless drought to make it 2-0 at 3:53. Foerster got the assist for his first NHL point.
Midway through the period, the lead was extended to three. Kevin Hayes got a turnaround centering pass to Tippett for a one-timer, his second of the game and 20th of the season to make it 3-0 at 13:14.
With 1:39 remaining in the second, James van Riemsdyk got in on the action by putting home his 10th goal of the season to make it 4-0.
Through two periods, shots were 18-17 Flyers.
Early in the third, a power play allowed Buffalo to get on the board. Victor Olofsson fired a one-timer for his 25th goal of the season to make it 4-1 at 2:27.
Just over three minutes later, Tippett completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal, his 21st of the season to make it 5-1 at 5:33.
Early in the third, a power play allowed Buffalo to get on the board. Victor Olofsson fired a one-timer for his 25th goal of the season to make it 4-1 at 2:27.
Olofsson added another power-play goal with 0.4 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.
Hart finished with 36 saves on 38 shots in the win. Craig Anderson made 17 saves on 22 shots in the loss.
In addition to Tippett’s hat trick, Hayes and Tony DeAngelo each had two assists in the win. In addition to Olofsson’s two-goal game, Casey Mittelstadt had two assists for Buffalo
The Flyers are right back on the ice on Saturday evening to face the Carolina Hurricanes at 5 p.m.