Tippett’s Hat Trick Leads Flyers Past Sabres

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (74) celebrates with left wing Scott Laughton (21) after scoring a hat-trick goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the third period at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few weeks, as the Flyers continue to deal with injuries, there has been greater emphasis on Owen Tippett being one of the players who could help shift the momentum in the Flyers favor. He certainly did that on Friday night.

Just two days shy of the one-year mark of his trade to Philadelphia, Tippett scored his first career hat trick and reached 21 goals on the season in a 5-2 Flyers win over the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sabres had the better of the early chances, including a couple on a power play, but Carter Hart stood tall. When the flyers got a power play of their own, they snapped a lengthy slump to open the scoring.

Owen Tippett scored his 19th goal of the season with a laser from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 15:10.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-6 Buffalo.

Early in the second, the Flyers took advantage of a two-on-one rush to extend the lead. Tyson Foerster put a scoring chance just wide, but Joel Farabee was able to bring it from behind the net and tuck it home for his 10th goal of the season, snapping a 26-game goalless drought to make it 2-0 at 3:53. Foerster got the assist for his first NHL point.

Midway through the period, the lead was extended to three. Kevin Hayes got a turnaround centering pass to Tippett for a one-timer, his second of the game and 20th of the season to make it 3-0 at 13:14.

With 1:39 remaining in the second, James van Riemsdyk got in on the action by putting home his 10th goal of the season to make it 4-0.

Through two periods, shots were 18-17 Flyers.

Early in the third, a power play allowed Buffalo to get on the board. Victor Olofsson fired a one-timer for his 25th goal of the season to make it 4-1 at 2:27.

Just over three minutes later, Tippett completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal, his 21st of the season to make it 5-1 at 5:33.

Just over three minutes later, Tippett completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal, his 21st of the season to make it 5-1 at 5:33.

Just over three minutes later, Tippett completed the hat trick with a breakaway goal, his 21st of the season to make it 5-1 at 5:33.

Olofsson added another power-play goal with 0.4 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Hart finished with 36 saves on 38 shots in the win. Craig Anderson made 17 saves on 22 shots in the loss.

In addition to Tippett’s hat trick, Hayes and Tony DeAngelo each had two assists in the win. In addition to Olofsson’s two-goal game, Casey Mittelstadt had two assists for Buffalo

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Saturday evening to face the Carolina Hurricanes at 5 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Sabres0022
Flyers1315

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Owen Tippett (19) PP (Cam York, Tony DeAngelo) 15:10

2nd Period

  • PHI Joel Farabee (10) (Tyson Foerster, Kevin Hayes) 3:53
  • PHI Tippett (20) (Hayes, Ivan Provorov) 13:14
  • PHI James van Riemsdyk (10) (Scott Laughton) 18:21

3rd Period

  • BUF Victor Olofsson (25) PP (Owen Power, Casey Mittelstadt) 2:27
  • PHI Tippett (21) (DeAngelo, Nick Seeler) 5:33
  • BUF Olofsson (26) PP (Zemgus Girgensons, Mittelstadt) 19:59

Game Statistics

SabresFlyers
Shots3822
Power Play2/41/1
Hits2327
Faceoff %48.8%51.2%
Giveaways36
Takeaways67
Blocked Shots1217
Penalty Minutes622
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

