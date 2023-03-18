Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Game 69 Preview

The Flyers broke out of their scoring slump in big way on Friday. The 5-2 win over Buffalo marked the first time the Flyers have scored three or more goals in back-to-back games since late January.
The road ahead on this homestand continues against teams that are looking for points in the playoff picture. The Carolina Hurricanes are next to come into Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening and are still challenging for the Metropolitan Division title.
Game time is 5 p.m.
Joel Farabee snapped a 26-game goalless drought on Friday. After several games with near misses, getting his first goal in over two months could be the key to getting some production back for the remainder of the season.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi followed up a two-goal, three-point game against Winnipeg on Tuesday with another assist in a loss to Toronto on Friday. The Hurricanes will be looking for forwards to step up production in the absence of Andrei Svechnikov.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss to Vegas on Tuesday night. He also took a loss to Carolina on March 9, allowing just one goal on 29 shots.
Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Andersen made 21 saves on 24 shots in a win over the Jets on Tuesday. This would be his first appearance against the Flyers this season.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Hurricanes Scratches: Max Pacioretty (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Antti Raanta (injury), Paul Stastny (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)