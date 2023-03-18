Flyers

Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Game 69 Preview

Kevin Durso
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to carry the puck between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period at PNC Arena.
The Flyers broke out of their scoring slump in big way on Friday. The 5-2 win over Buffalo marked the first time the Flyers have scored three or more goals in back-to-back games since late January.

The road ahead on this homestand continues against teams that are looking for points in the playoff picture. The Carolina Hurricanes are next to come into Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening and are still challenging for the Metropolitan Division title.

Game time is 5 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPCarolina HurricanesGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Martin Necas67263662
Kevin Hayes67173451Sebastian Aho60272855
Owen Tippett63211637Andrei Svechnikov64233255
Scott Laughton64152237Brent Burns67123951
Tony DeAngelo61102636Shayne Gostisbehere60122335
Players to Watch

Joel Farabee snapped a 26-game goalless drought on Friday. After several games with near misses, getting his first goal in over two months could be the key to getting some production back for the remainder of the season.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi followed up a two-goal, three-point game against Winnipeg on Tuesday with another assist in a loss to Toronto on Friday. The Hurricanes will be looking for forwards to step up production in the absence of Andrei Svechnikov

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss to Vegas on Tuesday night. He also took a loss to Carolina on March 9, allowing just one goal on 29 shots.

Frederik Andersen is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Andersen made 21 saves on 24 shots in a win over the Jets on Tuesday. This would be his first appearance against the Flyers this season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)

Hurricanes Lines

Hurricanes Scratches: Max Pacioretty (injury), Ondrej Kase (injury), Antti Raanta (injury), Paul Stastny (healthy), Calvin de Haan (healthy), Dylan Coghlan (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup from Friday night’s win.
  • Hurricanes: No changes are expected to the Carolina lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Hurricanes (18th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Hurricanes (2nd)
  • Recent History vs. Hurricanes
    • March 9, 2023 – Hurricanes 1, Flyers 0 (at CAR)
    • Dec. 23, 2022 – Hurricanes 6, Flyers 5 (at CAR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Hurricanes
    • James van Riemsdyk: 39 GP, 6 G, 15 A, 21 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 24 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Tony DeAngelo: 13 GP, 3 G, 9 A, 12 P
    • Scott Laughton: 22 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 P
    • Felix Sandstrom: 1 GP, 0-1-0, 1.04 GAA, .966 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
