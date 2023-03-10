Kochetkov, Hurricanes Blank Flyers

John Tortorella put it bluntly after the Flyers last game on Tuesday. “We just can’t freaking score,” the head coach said. That was certainly at the forefront on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
An early power-play goal proved to be the difference, as the Flyers were held off the board by Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes in a 1-0 loss.
The Hurricanes had an early power play and took advantage of it. A quick passing play was capped off by Andrei Svechnikov, scoring his 23rd goal of the season at 2:09.
Carolina had two more power-play opportunities in the opening period, but some quality saves by Felix Sandstrom kept the margin at one.
Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 6-6.
The Hurricanes out-shot the Flyers, 14-7, in the second period, but Sandstrom held things down once again to keep the margin at one.
Through two periods, shots were 20-13 Carolina.
As the third period progressed, Sandstrom continued his strong night, helping to keep the Flyers in the game into the final minutes.
Despite the effort from Sandstrom, the Flyers could not solve Kochetkov, who made 19 saves in the shutout win. Sandstrom finished the game with 28 saves on 29 shots in the loss.
Tyson Foerster played 13:51 in his NHL debut with two shots on goal and three blocked shots.
The Flyers close out the three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3:30 p.m.
D