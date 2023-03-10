Flyers

Kochetkov, Hurricanes Blank Flyers

Kevin Durso
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) stops the scoring attempt by Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) during the second period at PNC Arena.
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

John Tortorella put it bluntly after the Flyers last game on Tuesday. “We just can’t freaking score,” the head coach said. That was certainly at the forefront on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

An early power-play goal proved to be the difference, as the Flyers were held off the board by Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes in a 1-0 loss.

The Hurricanes had an early power play and took advantage of it. A quick passing play was capped off by Andrei Svechnikov, scoring his 23rd goal of the season at 2:09.

Carolina had two more power-play opportunities in the opening period, but some quality saves by Felix Sandstrom kept the margin at one.

Through 20 minutes, shots were even, 6-6.

The Hurricanes out-shot the Flyers, 14-7, in the second period, but Sandstrom held things down once again to keep the margin at one.

Through two periods, shots were 20-13 Carolina.

As the third period progressed, Sandstrom continued his strong night, helping to keep the Flyers in the game into the final minutes.

Despite the effort from Sandstrom, the Flyers could not solve Kochetkov, who made 19 saves in the shutout win. Sandstrom finished the game with 28 saves on 29 shots in the loss.

Tyson Foerster played 13:51 in his NHL debut with two shots on goal and three blocked shots.

The Flyers close out the three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3:30 p.m.

D

Box Score

123T
Flyers0000
Hurricanes1001

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • CAR Andrei Svechnikov (23) PP (Martin Necas, Brent Burns) 2:09

2nd Period

  • No Scoring

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Game Statistics

FlyersHurricanes
Shots1929
Power Play0/11/4
Hits218
Faceoff %37.0%63.0%
Giveaways823
Takeaways610
Blocked Shots226
Penalty Minutes104
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Kochetkov, Hurricanes Blank Flyers

Kevin Durso  •  5s
Flyers
Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Game 65 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  8h
Flyers
Power-Play Strikes Pace Lightning Past Flyers
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 7 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Lightning: Game 64 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 7 2023
Flyers
Cates, Deslauriers Lift Flyers Over Red Wings
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 5 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 63 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 5 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #174 – “We’re Selling”…Until We’re Not
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 5 2023
More Flyers News