Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 63 Preview

The trade deadline has come and gone, and as the Flyers move forward, not much has changed. Outside of deadline day deals for Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown and the acquisition of Brendan Lemieux for the final 20 games of the season, the Flyers roster remains virtually unchanged.
The same cannot be said for Sunday’s opponent. The Detroit Red Wings proved to be sellers at the deadline, trading away Filip Hronek and Tyler Bertuzzi as their playoff hopes slip away.
Game time is 6 p.m.
Owen Tippett had an excellent game against the Rangers last week with a goal and nearly scored multiple times more. He has goals in three of his last four games and figures to be a key player to watch in the final 20 games of the season.
Moritz Seider has emerged as one of Detroit’s young team leaders. While his points production has dipped this season, he has shown the ability to be a game-changing player in his young career.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart played well despite another loss in overtime to the Rangers, making 22 saves on 25 shots. This extended Hart’s personal losing streak to six games. Hart did make 30 saves on 31 shots in a win against Detroit on Jan. 21.
Ville Husso is expected to start for Detroit. Husso made 32 saves on 35 shots in an overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday in his last start. He has a personal three-game losing streak dating back to Feb. 23, when he made 30 saves on 31 shots in a win over the Rangers. Husso allowed two goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Jan. 21.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)
Red Wings Scratches: Mark Pysyk (injury), Michael Rasmussen (injury), Gustav Lindstrom (healthy), Magnus Hellberg (healthy)