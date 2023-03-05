Flyers

Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 63 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) skates in on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso (35) to score a goal in the third period at Little Caesars Arena.
The trade deadline has come and gone, and as the Flyers move forward, not much has changed. Outside of deadline day deals for Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown and the acquisition of Brendan Lemieux for the final 20 games of the season, the Flyers roster remains virtually unchanged.

The same cannot be said for Sunday’s opponent. The Detroit Red Wings proved to be sellers at the deadline, trading away Filip Hronek and Tyler Bertuzzi as their playoff hopes slip away.

Game time is 6 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPDetroit Red WingsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Dylan Larkin61233659
Kevin Hayes61173249Dominik Kubalik61172138
Scott Laughton58142135David Perron62152338
Tony DeAngelo57102434Lucas Raymond54151833
Owen Tippett57181533Andrew Copp6262632
Players to Watch

Owen Tippett had an excellent game against the Rangers last week with a goal and nearly scored multiple times more. He has goals in three of his last four games and figures to be a key player to watch in the final 20 games of the season.

Moritz Seider has emerged as one of Detroit’s young team leaders. While his points production has dipped this season, he has shown the ability to be a game-changing player in his young career.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart played well despite another loss in overtime to the Rangers, making 22 saves on 25 shots. This extended Hart’s personal losing streak to six games. Hart did make 30 saves on 31 shots in a win against Detroit on Jan. 21.

Ville Husso is expected to start for Detroit. Husso made 32 saves on 35 shots in an overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday in his last start. He has a personal three-game losing streak dating back to Feb. 23, when he made 30 saves on 31 shots in a win over the Rangers. Husso allowed two goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Flyers on Jan. 21.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Red Wings Lines

Red Wings Scratches: Mark Pysyk (injury), Michael Rasmussen (injury), Gustav Lindstrom (healthy), Magnus Hellberg (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tanner Laczynski was activated on Friday and will make his return to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 5. Elliot Desnoyers and Olle Lycksell were sent down to the minors to re-join a playoff run for the Phantoms. Kieffer Bellows is back in the lineup and Brendan Lemieux makes his Flyers debut.
  • Red Wings: No changes are expected to the lineup, but Ville Husso did miss Saturday’s game with an injury. If he is not able to play, Alex Nedeljkovic would make the start in goal for Detroit.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Red Wings (22nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (24th), Red Wings (19th)
  • Recent History vs. Red Wings
    • Jan. 21, 2023 – Flyers 2, Red Wings 1 (at DET)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Red Wings
    • James van Riemsdyk: 30 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 P
    • Scott Laughton: 14 GP, 6 G, 4 A, 10 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 17 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 28 GP, 2 G, 16 A, 18 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 5-3-0, 2.77 GAA, .911 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Scott Laughton plays in his 500th NHL game tonight.
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs three goals to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NHL Network
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
