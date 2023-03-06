Cates, Deslauriers Lift Flyers Over Red Wings

Sunday’s game at Wells Fargo Center very much followed the same blueprint as last Wednesday’s against the Rangers. The Flyers allowed an early goal and were looking for something to turn the tide.
They got it in the second period.
A shorthanded goal by Nick Deslauriers and another by Noah Cates pushed the Flyers ahead. They locked things down on defense the rest of the way. It all led to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, snapping a four-game losing streak.
The Flyers had a good push early, but Detroit got on the board first at 4:51. Off a turnover at the Detroit blue line, the Red Wings moved back on a rush and Andrew Copp set up David Perron for his 16th goal of the season with a quick pass to make it 1-0 Detroit.
The Flyers had a power play midway through the period, but were not able to convert. Through 20 minutes, shots were 14-10 Flyers.
Just over five minutes into the second period, the Red Wings got a power play. But it was the Flyers who would cash in on an opportunity.
Deslauriers stole the puck from Jake Walman and set sail the other way on a shorthanded breakaway. He beat Ville Husso high to the glove side for his fifth goal of the season to make it 1-1 at 6:53.
Just over six minutes later, the Flyers got the lead. A point shot by Nick Seeler was deflected by Cates for his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-1 at 12:57.
Through two periods, shots were 23-15 Flyers.
In the third, the Flyers held the Red Wings to limited chances as the period hit its final moments. With the goalie pulled in the final two minutes, the Flyers capped things off with an empty-net goal.
Scott Laughton, playing in his 500th NHL game, scored into the empty net for his 15th goal of the season.
Carter Hart finished with 25 saves on 26 shots in the win. Husso made 34 saves on 36 shots in the loss.
The Flyers hit the road for the next three games, starting on Tuesday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.