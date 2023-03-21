Flyers vs. Panthers: Game 70 Preview

The Flyers have had a couple of days since the bitter ending of Saturday’s overtime loss to Carolina to absorb yet another blow in their 2022-23 schedule. Their opponent on Tuesday night played just 24 hours earlier, picked up a win, and finds themselves actively in a playoff spot again.
It is, no doubt, a big game for the Florida Panthers, who are looking for another two points and the possibility of extending their lead for the final wildcard spot as the season enters the final few weeks. Despite the OT loss, Saturday was another game filled with positives for the Flyers, who will look to build on the last two games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Owen Tippett remained hot in the last couple of games with two assists on Saturday to follow up his first career hat trick on Friday, giving him five points in the last two games.
Matthew Tkachuk enters the game on a five-game points streak with elite numbers. Four of his last five games have been performances with three or more points. Tkachuk also has goals in four straight games.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart made 36 saves on 38 shots in Friday’s win against Buffalo to snap a personal two-game losing streak. Hart was stellar against the Panthers in a win on Oct. 27, making 48 saves on 51 shots.
Alex Lyon is expected to start for Florida. Lyon is currently in the backup role for the Panthers and would be making his first start since Jan. 28, when he made 38 saves on 40 shots in a win over Boston. The former Flyers goalie has just five starts at the NHL level this season.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)
Panthers Scratches: Patric Hornqvist (injury), Givani Smith (injury), Casey Fitzgerald (healthy)