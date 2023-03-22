Flyers

Flyers 4-Goal 2nd Leads Way Against Panthers

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) reacts after a goal against the Florida Panthers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

In these final weeks of the season, getting production from the youth of the lineup can help to set the foundation of the Flyers going forward. Despite a gut-wrenching loss in overtime on Saturday, that was fully on display.

Against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, it was on display again.

The Flyers got multi-point production all around, as they defeated the Panthers, 6-3, at Wells Fargo Center.

The Panthers took just 1:15 to get on the board. Carter Verhaeghe made a quick pass to the front of the net that was tipped in by Matthew Tkachuk for his 34th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

The Flyers answered back at 4:43. Noah Cates put a shot from a distance on goal that was tipped by Joel Farabee for his 12th goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 19-10 Florida.

At 8:42 of the second, Travis Sanheim gave the Flyers the lead by burying a feed from Brendan Lemieux to make it 2-1.

The Panthers tied the game back up at 14:17 as Brandon Montour scored his 13th goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Less than three minutes later, Scott Laughton put the Flyers back on top, getting behind the defense and making a nice move on Alex Lyon for his 16th goal of the season at 16:54. Just 1:11 later, Sanheim scored his second of the game, taking advantage of Lyon losing his stick and burying the chance from the crease to make it 4-2. Just 50 seconds later, another goal as Ivan Provorov finished off a nice pass from Morgan Frost that was tipped by Tyson Foerster on the way to the net. It was Provorov’s fifth goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 28-21 Florida.

The Panthers out-shot the Flyers, 16-3, in the final period. On a 5-on-3 for 1:08, the Panthers finally struck for a goal with one second left on the second penalty, with Sam Reinhart scored on a rebound for his 27th goal of the season with 6:11 to play. 

The Flyers iced the game in the final two minutes, as Frost scored with 2:01 remaining into an empty net to cap the scoring.

Carter Hart finished with 41 saves on 44 shots in the win. Lyon made 18 saves on 23 shots in the loss.

Six Flyers finished with multi-point games: Sanheim, Farabee, Cates, Foerster, Frost, and Egor Zamula. Reinhart, Montour, and Aleksander Barkov each had two points for Florida.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m.

Box Score

123T
Panthers1113
Flyers1416

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • FLA Matthew Tkachuk (24) (Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen) 1:15
  • PHI Joel Farabee (12) (Noah Cates, Egor Zamula) 4:43

2nd Period

  • PHI Travis Sanheim (6) (Brendan Lemieux) 8:42
  • FLA Brandon Montour (13) (Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart) 14:17
  • PHI Scott Laughton (16) (Tony DeAngelo, Zamula) 16:54
  • PHI Sanheim (7) (Cates, Farabee) 18:05
  • PHI Ivan Provorov (5) (Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost) 18:55

3rd Period

  • FLA Reinhart (27) PP (Barkov, Montour) 13:49
  • PHI Frost (14) EN (Foerster) 17:59

Game Statistics

PanthersFlyers
Shots4424
Power Play1/40/2
Hits2122
Faceoff %49.1%50.9%
Giveaways410
Takeaways910
Blocked Shots722
Penalty Minutes923
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

