Flyers vs. Wild: Game 70 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison (57) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) at Xcel Energy Center.


Many of the games remaining on the Flyers schedule have significant meaning to the opposition. Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers was a perfect example, as the team holding the final wildcard spot at the time lost to the Orange and Black in regulation and now sit outside the playoff picture again.

Thursday’s game at Wells Fargo Center is no different. The Minnesota Wild are comfortably in the playoff picture, but the difference between winning the Central Division and claiming one of the other spots in the top three could hinge on this game. The Wild enter in a tie for the top spot in the division.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPMinnesota WildGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Kirill Kaprizov65393574
Kevin Hayes69173451Mats Zuccarello69224163
Owen Tippett65211839Joel Eriksson Ek71233154
Scott Laughton66162238Matt Boldy71232952
Tony DeAngelo63102737Frederick Gaudreau71131831
Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster continues to impress at the NHL level. After getting his first NHL point on Friday, he scored his first goal and added another assist on Saturday. That continued on Tuesday against Florida with another two-assist performance.

Matt Boldy stayed hot after scoring a hat trick against Washington on Sunday. He added another goal in Tuesday’s win over New Jersey to extend his points streak to six games.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart was excellent against the Panthers, making 41 saves on 44 shots. He has wins in back-to-back games, making 77 saves on 82 shots in those games. Hart made 20 saves on 23 shots in an overtime loss to Minnesota in January.

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for Minnesota. Fleury made 33 saves on 36 shots in a win over Washington on Tuesday night in his last start. Fleury enters the game on a personal seven-game winning streak. Fleury made 28 saves on 30 shots in a win over the Flyers on Jan. 26.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Justin Braun (healthy), Kieffer Bellows (healthy), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)

Wild Lines

Wild Scratches: Kirill Kaprizov (injury), Gustav Nyquist (injury), Samuel Walker (healthy), Calen Addison (healthy), Jon Merrill (healthy), Sam Steel (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers did not have a morning skate. No changes are expected to the lineup from Tuesday’s win.
  • Wild: Jared Spurgeon returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with illness. Matt Dumba and Ryan Reaves both had maintenance days from Thursday’s morning skate, but are expected to play.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Wild (13th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (28th), Wild (13th)
  • Recent History vs. Wild
    • Jan. 26, 2023 – Wild 3, Flyers 2 (F/OT) (at MIN)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Wild
    • James van Riemsdyk: 17 GP, 8 G, 1 A, 9 P
    • Tony DeAngelo: 10 GP, 2 G, 7 A, 9 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 13 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
    • Scott Laughton: 11 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • John Tortorella is one win away from reaching 700 in his career as an NHL head coach.

Where to Watch

  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast
