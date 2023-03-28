Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 73 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) blocks shot attempt by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) against goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, the Flyers will put the finishing touches on a seven-game homestand when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens. It’s been a homestand that has featured plenty of success on the ice – wins in four of the last five games and a five-game points streak to boot – and therefore helped the Flyers vault back in front of Montreal in the standings.

As the home stretch of games winds down, both at Wells Fargo Center and on the 2022-23 season, every point gained or lost could be crucial for the future of the Flyers. The team opposite them on Tuesday night should feel the same way.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPMontreal CanadiensGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Nick Suzuki74233861
Kevin Hayes71173451Kirby Dach58142438
Scott Laughton68182343Cole Caufield46261036
Owen Tippett67211940Josh Anderson69211132
Tony DeAngelo65102939Mike Hoffman60131932
Players to Watch

Scott Laughton enters the game on a three-game goal scoring streak and is fresh off a two-point game against Detroit on Sunday. Laughton has scored five of his 18 goals on the season in the month of March.

Nick Suzuki continues to lead the way for Montreal. Suzuki had a four-game points streak snapped on Monday night in Buffalo, after scoring two goals and picking up eight assists during the streak. In two games against the Flyers this season, Suzuki has a goal and two assists.

Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart continued his hot streak in his last start, making 29 saves in a shutout win over Detroit to extend his personal winning streak to four games. Hart has been in goal for both games against Montreal this season, both losses, allowing five goals on 31 shots on Feb. 24 and four goals on 32 shots in a shootout loss on Nov 19.

Cayden Primeau is expected to start for the Canadiens. Primeau was recalled on Monday night and would make his first start of the season. His only appearance in the 2022-23 season came on Jan. 19, allowing one goal on seven shots in relief against Florida.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)

Canadiens Lines

Canadiens Scratches: Cole Caufield (injury), Josh Anderson (injury), Juraj Slafkovsky (injury), Arber Xhekaj (injury), Sean Monahan (injury), Christian Dvorak (injury), Joel Armia (injury), Chris Wideman (healthy), Rem Pitlick (healthy), Sean Farrell (healthy), Jake Allen (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nick Deslauriers returns to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Justin Braun will also return to the lineup, following the return of Tyson Foerster and Egor Zamula to the Phantoms.
  • Canadiens: No changes are expected to the lineup for the Canadiens. The team did not have a morning skate after a shootout win in Buffalo on Monday.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Canadiens (28th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Canadiens (29th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens
    • Feb. 24, 2023 – Canadiens 5, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 19, 2022 – Canadiens 5, Flyers 4 (F/SO) (at MTL)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens
    • James van Riemsdyk: 43 GP, 18 G, 12 A, 30 P
    • Brendan Lemieux: 8 GP, 5 G, 0 A, 5 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 17 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P
    • Morgan Frost: 5 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 2-3-3, 3.26 GAA, .900 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 73 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  3h
Flyers
Dave Scott Retiring, Dan Hilferty to Take Over as Flyers Governor
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 27 2023
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #177 – Stop It
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 26 2023
Flyers
Flyers, Hart Blank Detroit for Season Sweep
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Red Wings: Game 72 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers Down Wild in Shootout
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 23 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild: Game 71 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 24 2023
More Flyers News