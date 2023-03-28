Flyers vs. Canadiens: Game 73 Preview

On Tuesday night, the Flyers will put the finishing touches on a seven-game homestand when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens. It’s been a homestand that has featured plenty of success on the ice – wins in four of the last five games and a five-game points streak to boot – and therefore helped the Flyers vault back in front of Montreal in the standings.
As the home stretch of games winds down, both at Wells Fargo Center and on the 2022-23 season, every point gained or lost could be crucial for the future of the Flyers. The team opposite them on Tuesday night should feel the same way.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Scott Laughton enters the game on a three-game goal scoring streak and is fresh off a two-point game against Detroit on Sunday. Laughton has scored five of his 18 goals on the season in the month of March.
Nick Suzuki continues to lead the way for Montreal. Suzuki had a four-game points streak snapped on Monday night in Buffalo, after scoring two goals and picking up eight assists during the streak. In two games against the Flyers this season, Suzuki has a goal and two assists.
Carter Hart is expected to start for the Flyers. Hart continued his hot streak in his last start, making 29 saves in a shutout win over Detroit to extend his personal winning streak to four games. Hart has been in goal for both games against Montreal this season, both losses, allowing five goals on 31 shots on Feb. 24 and four goals on 32 shots in a shootout loss on Nov 19.
Cayden Primeau is expected to start for the Canadiens. Primeau was recalled on Monday night and would make his first start of the season. His only appearance in the 2022-23 season came on Jan. 19, allowing one goal on seven shots in relief against Florida.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Tanner Laczynski (healthy)
Canadiens Scratches: Cole Caufield (injury), Josh Anderson (injury), Juraj Slafkovsky (injury), Arber Xhekaj (injury), Sean Monahan (injury), Christian Dvorak (injury), Joel Armia (injury), Chris Wideman (healthy), Rem Pitlick (healthy), Sean Farrell (healthy), Jake Allen (healthy)