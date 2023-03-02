Tarasenko Gets Winner as Rangers Down Flyers

The week of the trade deadline has created plenty of anticipation for teams adding to their roster. The Flyers are not one of those teams making new additions, but their opponent on Wednesday night has already made their mark. The New York Rangers have plenty to anticipate with the arrival of Patrick Kane, set to debut on Thursday night.
On Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, it was the Rangers’ other key deadline acquisition making his mark. Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists in regulation before scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in a 3-2 Flyers loss.
Just 2:35 into the game, the Rangers got a power play. In just 16 seconds, they had the opening goal of the game.
Tarasenko set up Mika Zibanejad for a one-timer from the slot for his 32nd goal of the season to make it 1-0 Rangers.
The Flyers had three power plays in the opening period, and on their third chance, finally capitalized. Off a turnover, Owen Tippett was at the front of the net to deposit his 18th goal of the season to make it 1-1 at 15:05.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 10-9 Flyers.
The Flyers continued to have solid scoring chances throughout the second period. Finally, at 11:16, after several close calls to take the lead, they finally moved ahead.
Scott Laughton came out of the left corner and fired a shot from an angle that went top shelf for his 14th goal of the season to make it 2-1 Flyers.
Through two periods, shots were 20-18 Flyers.
The Rangers came out with more of a push in the third period and finally got the equalizer at the midpoint of the period. Chris Kreider deflected a Tarasenko turnaround shot for his 26th goal of the season with 9:27 remaining to make it a 2-2 game.
That forced overtime, where the Rangers primarily held possession until Tarasenko scored off the rush for his 13th goal of the season at 2:32 of overtime.
Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves on 28 shots in the win. Carter Hart made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss.
Tarasenko had three points for the Rangers in the win.
The Flyers are back on the ice on Sunday evening to take on the Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m.