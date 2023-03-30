Flyers vs. Senators: Game 74 Preview

The remaining games on the 2022-23 season is down to single-digits. Nine games remain for the Flyers before what should begin a fascinating offseason. The Flyers are going into the final stretch of games on their most successful run of the season by the results, with wins in four straight games and points in six straight games.
Following a seven-game homestand, the Flyers head on the road on Thursday night to take on the Ottawa Senators.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Morgan Frost has started to show more consistency in his production. His two-goal game against Montreal on Tuesday gave him four goals and four assists for eight points in the last seven games.
Claude Giroux, the longtime former Flyers captain, enters Thursday’s game against his former team with five assists in the last six games. He has gone nine games without a goal. In two games against the Flyers this season, Giroux has a goal and three assists.
Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 27 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Montreal, picking up his second career win.
Cam Talbot is expected to start for Ottawa. Talbot makes his return from injury, playing his first game since March 4, when made 19 saves on 21 shots in a win over Columbus. Prior to that, he was on a personal three-game winning streak.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)
Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Anton Forsberg (injury), Parker Kelly (injury), Jakob Chychrun (injury), Ridly Greig (injury), Thomas Chabot (injury)