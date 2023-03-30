Flyers

Flyers vs. Senators: Game 74 Preview

Kevin Durso
Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) faces off against Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The remaining games on the 2022-23 season is down to single-digits. Nine games remain for the Flyers before what should begin a fascinating offseason. The Flyers are going into the final stretch of games on their most successful run of the season by the results, with wins in four straight games and points in six straight games.

Following a seven-game homestand, the Flyers head on the road on Thursday night to take on the Ottawa Senators.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPOttawa SenatorsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Tim Stutzle70364682
Kevin Hayes72173552Brady Tkachuk74344377
Scott Laughton69182341Claude Giroux74284371
Owen Tippett68221941Alex DeBrincat74243660
Tony DeAngelo66102939Drake Batherson74213758
Players to Watch

Morgan Frost has started to show more consistency in his production. His two-goal game against Montreal on Tuesday gave him four goals and four assists for eight points in the last seven games.

Claude Giroux, the longtime former Flyers captain, enters Thursday’s game against his former team with five assists in the last six games. He has gone nine games without a goal. In two games against the Flyers this season, Giroux has a goal and three assists.

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom is expected to start for the Flyers. Sandstrom made 27 saves on 29 shots in his last start on Tuesday against Montreal, picking up his second career win.

Cam Talbot is expected to start for Ottawa. Talbot makes his return from injury, playing his first game since March 4, when made 19 saves on 21 shots in a win over Columbus. Prior to that, he was on a personal three-game winning streak.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Justin Braun (healthy)

Senators Lines

Senators Scratches: Josh Norris (injury), Anton Forsberg (injury), Parker Kelly (injury), Jakob Chychrun (injury), Ridly Greig (injury), Thomas Chabot (injury)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Justin Braun comes out of the lineup for Tanner Laczynski, as the Flyers return to the 12-forward, six-defensemen structure.
  • Senators: Tyler Kleven makes his NHL debut, coming into the lineup for the injured Thomas Chabot.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Senators (6th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (25th), Senators (8th)
  • Recent History vs. Senators
    • Nov. 12, 2022 – Senators 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Nov. 5, 2022 – Flyers 2, Senators 1 (at OTT)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Senators
    • James van Riemsdyk: 41 GP, 17 G, 17 A, 34 P
    • Scott Laughton: 14 GP, 5 G, 3 A, 8 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 22 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
    • Rasmus Ristolainen: 27 GP, 1 G, 12 A, 13 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Justin Braun needs one point to reach 200 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs two goals to reach 300 for his career.
    • Scott Laughton needs three points to reach 200 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
