Flyers vs. Lightning: Game 64 Preview

The final 19 games for the Flyers are simply a formality at this point. The trade deadline is over and the focus shifts to the offseason, whether any changes will be made, and what happens to the roster from there.
Until then, the remaining games on the Flyers schedule primarily follow a trend. They will face an abundance of teams in the thick of the playoff race with their sights set on a Stanley Cup run. The next four games and six of the next eight come against teams currently in a playoff spot.
That starts on Tuesday night with the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning, who are currently on a five-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Joel Farabee did not score in Sunday’s win over Detroit, but was around the net with multiple scoring chances and just can’t seem to buy a goal right now. Farabee has gone without a goal since Jan. 9, a span of 22 games, and has just three assists in that time.
Brayden Point had a four-game goal-scoring streak snapped in Tampa’s loss to Carolina on Sunday. The forward is one goal shy of reaching the 40-goal mark for the second time in his career and two goals away from tying a career high.
Carter Hart gets the start for the Flyers. Hart made 25 saves on 26 shots in Sunday’s win against Detroit, snapping a personal six-game losing streak. Hart has faced Tampa twice this season. He made 36 saves in a win on Oct. 18 and stopped 23 of 27 shots in a loss on Dec. 1.
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 38 shots in a loss to Carolina on Sunday. Vasilevskiy is on a personal three-game losing streak and has allowed five goals or more in three of his last six starts.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Kieffer Bellows (healthy)
Lightning Scratches: Victor Hedman (injury), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (healthy), Darren Raddysh (healthy)