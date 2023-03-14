Flyers vs. Golden Knights: Game 67 Preview

In another month’s time, the Flyers will close the book on the 2022-23 season and move into a critical offseason at the start of their rebuild. Until then, 15 games remain for the Flyers to begin evaluation of the team on the ice and who remains a part of it going forward. That starts with the first game of a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
As the Flyers have lost three straight and 12 of their last 15 games, Vegas sits atop the Western Conference standings and has won six of their last seven games.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Tyson Foerster remains in the lineup on an emergency recall, but now makes his debut in Philadelphia after two games on the road. Foerster does not have any points, but has played well in his first taste of NHL action against two playoff teams.
Reilly Smith is on a five-game points streak with two goals and four assists in that time. He has seven points in seven games in the month of March.
Felix Sandstrom gets the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom was excellent in his last start against Carolina last Thursday, allowing one goal on 29 shots in a 1-0 loss.
Jonathan Quick is expected to start for Vegas. Quick has been impressive since being traded to Vegas, recording three straight wins and allowing six goals on 98 shots since making his debut. His last start was a 33-save shutout of Carolina on Saturday.
Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Justin Braun (healthy)
Golden Knights Scratches: Mark Stone (injury), Logan Thompson (injury), Nicolas Roy (injury), William Carrier (injury), Adin Hill (injury), Keegan Kolesar (injury), Ben Hutton (healthy)