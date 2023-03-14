Flyers

Flyers vs. Golden Knights: Game 67 Preview

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) shoots beside Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In another month’s time, the Flyers will close the book on the 2022-23 season and move into a critical offseason at the start of their rebuild. Until then, 15 games remain for the Flyers to begin evaluation of the team on the ice and who remains a part of it going forward. That starts with the first game of a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the Flyers have lost three straight and 12 of their last 15 games, Vegas sits atop the Western Conference standings and has won six of their last seven games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia FlyersGPGAPVegas Golden KnightsGPGAP
Travis Konecny52272754Chandler Stephenson67133952
Kevin Hayes65173249Jack Eichel54232750
Scott Laughton62152136Reilly Smith67222446
Tony DeAngelo59102434Jonathan Marchessault61212445
Owen Tippett61181634William Karlsson67133144
Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster remains in the lineup on an emergency recall, but now makes his debut in Philadelphia after two games on the road. Foerster does not have any points, but has played well in his first taste of NHL action against two playoff teams.

Reilly Smith is on a five-game points streak with two goals and four assists in that time. He has seven points in seven games in the month of March.

Goalie Matchup

Felix Sandstrom gets the start for the Flyers. Sandstrom was excellent in his last start against Carolina last Thursday, allowing one goal on 29 shots in a 1-0 loss. 

Jonathan Quick is expected to start for Vegas. Quick has been impressive since being traded to Vegas, recording three straight wins and allowing six goals on 98 shots since making his debut. His last start was a 33-save shutout of Carolina on Saturday.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Sean Couturier (injury), Travis Konecny (injury), Wade Allison (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Justin Braun (healthy)

Golden Knights Lines

Golden Knights Scratches: Mark Stone (injury), Logan Thompson (injury), Nicolas Roy (injury), William Carrier (injury), Adin Hill (injury), Keegan Kolesar (injury), Ben Hutton (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Tony DeAngelo returns to the lineup from his two-game suspension. Carter Hart will not dress due to illness. Sam Ersson has been recalled to be the backup. Brendan Lemieux also returns to the lineup after missing two games with injury.
  • Golden Knights: No lineup changes are expected for the Golden Knights.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Golden Knights (19th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (26th), Golden Knights (16th)
  • Recent History vs. Golden Knights
    • Dec. 9, 2022 – Golden Knights 2, Flyers 1 (F/OT) (at VGK)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Golden Knights
    • James van Riemsdyk: 8 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P
    • Scott Laughton: 9 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Kevin Hayes: 9 GP, 2 G, 4 A, 6 P
    • Ivan Provorov: 9 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 P
  • Milestone Watch
    • Travis Sanheim needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.
    • James van Riemsdyk needs three goals to reach 300 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Golden Knights: Game 67 Preview

Kevin Durso  •  3h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #175 – One Down
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 13 2023
Flyers
Danny Briere: Flyers Rebuild ‘Needs to Be Done the Right Way’
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 12 2023
Flyers
Flyers Take 3rd Straight Loss, Fall to Penguins
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 11 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Penguins: Game 66 Preview
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 11 2023
Flyers
Releasing Fletcher Only First Step of Flyers Rebuild Journey
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 10 2023
Flyers
Chuck Fletcher Fired as Flyers GM, Danny Briere Named Interim
Kevin Durso  •  Mar 10 2023
More Flyers News