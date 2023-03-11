Philadelphia Union returns to game action tonight vs Chicago

Chester PA: We are only 4 weeks into the MLS regular season & some teams are going to have the challenge of playing in in-season events like the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League – that is what the Philadelphia Union is going to experience this season.
The Philadelphia Union return to their home of Subaru Park in Chester, PA tonight as they take on Chicago Fire in MLS Action.
Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin would talk about the challenge of going from playing in The Champions League back to MLS play
The @PhilaUnion Return to game action tonight vs Chicago at Subaru Park
The Other Day I asked Head Coach Jim Curtin about going from @TheChampions back to @MLS #DOOP #MLS #PHIvCHI pic.twitter.com/66RmbHBJeP
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 11, 2023
Tonight’s game against Chicago is at 7:30 PM on Apple TV & 97.5 The Fanatic. So far this season in MLS, the Union are 1-1 with a win over Columbus and a loss to Inter Miami.
After the Union plays Chicago on Saturday night, they will return to Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League and play the second leg against Alianza F.C on March 14 at 8 PM on FS1 from Subaru Park.