Phillies Spring Training: Bryce Harper Expected in Camp This Week

The Philadelphia Phillies are expecting All-Star Bryce Harper to report to Spring Training on Wednesday.
Harper is currently rehabbing from late-November Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. The 30-year old was forced to play the majority of the season as the Phils’ designated hitter after injuring his elbow last Spring. Despite the elbow injury –and a subsequent trip to the DL with a broken hand– Harper slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 HR, 65 RBI, and a .877 OPS helping propel the Phillies to the National League pennant.
The former National League MVP served as the grand marshall for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 today in his hometown of Las Vegas.
Get it started, @bryceharper3! The @Phillies slugger fires the engines at @LVMotorSpeedway! pic.twitter.com/SMzivpwcY9— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 5, 2023
