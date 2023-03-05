Phillies

Phillies Spring Training: Bryce Harper Expected in Camp This Week

Michael Lipinski
Oct 23, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during game five of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are expecting All-Star Bryce Harper to report to Spring Training on Wednesday.  

Harper is currently rehabbing from late-November Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow.  The 30-year old was forced to play the majority of the season as the Phils’ designated hitter after injuring his elbow last Spring.  Despite the elbow injury –and a subsequent trip to the DL with a broken hand– Harper slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 HR, 65 RBI, and a .877 OPS helping propel the Phillies to the National League pennant.  

The former National League MVP served as the grand marshall for NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 today in his hometown of Las Vegas. 

Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
