Phillies Spring Training: Phils’ Rule 5 Pick Shutdown

More pitching woes have hit Clearwater. Philadelphia Phillies Rule 5 Draft Pick Noah Song, who was recently reclassified by the United States Navy, is the latest pitcher to get bit by the injury bug.
Song, 25, has been shut down by the team with back tightness and will likely be placed on the injured list when the season starts. The righty has not pitched regularly for the past three years due to his military service forcing the Phils’ to take things slow with the Rule 5 pick. Song will be placed back on the “Military List” and will be moved to the injured list when the season begins.
As a Rule 5 Draft pick, the Phillies must keep Song on the active roster for at least 90-days or he needs to be offered back to Boston. Time on the injured list or on a rehab assignment doesn’t count towards Song’s time.
Song discussed his injury with the assembled media on Saturday at BayCare Ballpark.
“It’s just something that happens, I guess. It kind of came on gradually, I guess, a couple days ago. It’s just something that they wanted to be very cautious and aware of. We’re just going to monitor it as time goes on.”Phillies pitcher Noah Song on his injury
Song had thrown a handful of bullpens before the injury occurred and he looked “comfortable” according to Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson.
It will be interesting to see how the organization handles Song’s situation moving forward. Song was originally drafted by Boston under the leadership of Phillies baseball president Dave Dombrowski. There’s a belief in Philadelphia that Song can develop into a top of the line starter with the right amount of nurturing.