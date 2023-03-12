Phillies Spring Training: Ranger Suarez Returns from WBC

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has left Team Venezuela and the 2023 World Baseball Classic after experiencing tightness in his left forearm. The righty will be shut down for a few days before trying to continue his throwing program.
Relax, the Phillies and Suarez believe this is nothing more than a slight hiccup.
The 27-year old didn’t receive an MRI exam because “it’s not a big deal,” according to Suarez.
Manager Rob Thomson and Phils brass seem to agree with Dr. Suarez’s self-assessment adding they’re “pretty confident it’s nothing.”
Suarez becomes the latest Phillies pitcher to be stricken by the injury bug. Rule 5 Draft pick Noah Song has been shut down for the foreseeable future due to back issues hampering his chances to make the Big Leagues out of Spring Training. And the biggest pitching news of the Spring, stud pitcher Andrew Painter has been shut down for at least a month with an UCL issue.
The Phillies open the regular season on Thursday, March 30 at 4:05 PM against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.