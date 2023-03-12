Phillies

Phillies Spring Training: Ranger Suarez Returns from WBC

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has left Team Venezuela and the 2023 World Baseball Classic after experiencing tightness in his left forearm. The righty will be shut down for a few days before trying to continue his throwing program. 

Relax, the Phillies and Suarez believe this is nothing more than a slight hiccup. 

The 27-year old didn’t receive an MRI exam because “it’s not a big deal,” according to Suarez.  

Manager Rob Thomson and Phils brass seem to agree with Dr. Suarez’s self-assessment adding they’re “pretty confident it’s nothing.” 

Suarez becomes the latest Phillies pitcher to be stricken by the injury bug.  Rule 5 Draft pick Noah Song has been shut down for the foreseeable future due to back issues hampering his chances to make the Big Leagues out of Spring Training.  And the biggest pitching news of the Spring, stud pitcher Andrew Painter has been shut down for at least a month with an UCL issue.  

The Phillies open the regular season on Thursday, March 30 at 4:05 PM against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Spring Training: Ranger Suarez Returns from WBC

Michael Lipinski  •  34s
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Phils’ Rule 5 Pick Shutdown
Michael Lipinski  •  2h
Phillies
Painter Revealed to Have a Right UCL Sprain
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Mar 10 2023
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Bryce Harper Expected in Camp This Week
Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 5 2023
News
Rhys Hoskins Underwent Meniscus Surgery During Offseason
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 26 2023
Phillies
Phillies Rule 5 Draft Pick Set to Report Spring Training
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 22 2023
Phillies
Kevin Stocker Appears to be the Winner of the Phillies Radio Broadcaster Royal Rumble
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 20 2023
More Phillies News