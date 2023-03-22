Phillies Spring Training: Ranger Suarez Suffers a Setback

Uh oh. Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has suffered a setback in his return from injury according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. Suarez, who has been out of action since feeling pain in his left forearm during the World Baseball Classic, experienced inflammation in his left elbow prior to a scheduled bullpen session on Wednesday. There is no structural damage according to the team.
Suarez will be shut down for a few days according to Phillies manager Rob Thomson. The skipper added “there’s a strong possibility he (Suarez) won’t be ready” for the Phils first week of the regular season. Thomson said the team could turn to free agent acquisition LHP Matt Straham in an opener situation until Suarez is ready to go.
The Phillies aren’t concerned despite the setback and the long term prognosis looks good for Suarez. The Phillies will open the 2023 regular season a week from Thursday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. If all goes well, the Phillies could have Suarez back in the rotation during the first homestand of the season –likely the week of April 10 against Miami.