Phillies Spring Training: Scott Kingery Reassigned After a Solid Spring

Well, Scott Kingery won’t be making the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster. The Phils reassigned a slew of players including Kingery before Monday’s Grapefruit League game against Toronto.
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies reassigned the following players to minor league camp: catchers Aramis Garcia & John Hicks and infielders Jim Haley, Scott Kingery & Weston Wilson.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 27, 2023
Prior to today’s game, the Phillies reassigned the following players to minor league camp: catchers Aramis Garcia & John Hicks and infielders Jim Haley, Scott Kingery & Weston Wilson.
Kingery slashed .340/.415/.447 with a homer, two stolen bases, and four RBIs in 47 Grapefruit League at-bats in a bid to make the Big Club as a bench piece. The 28-year old former 2nd round draft pick showed versatility playing multiple positions for the Phils during the Clearwater season.
But alas it was not enough to rejoin the team.
Continue Reading…