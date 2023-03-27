Uncategorized

Phillies Spring Training: Scott Kingery Reassigned After a Solid Spring

Michael Lipinski
Feb 25, 2023; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery (4) at bat during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Well, Scott Kingery won’t be making the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster.  The Phils reassigned a slew of players including Kingery before Monday’s Grapefruit League game against Toronto. 

Kingery slashed .340/.415/.447 with a homer, two stolen bases, and four RBIs in 47 Grapefruit League at-bats in a bid to make the Big Club as a bench piece.  The 28-year old former 2nd round draft pick showed versatility playing multiple positions for the Phils during the Clearwater season.  

But alas it was not enough to rejoin the team. 

Continue Reading…

Topics  
Uncategorized

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Uncategorized

Uncategorized

Phillies Spring Training: Scott Kingery Reassigned After a Solid Spring

Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
News
BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1,000
Vlad G  •  Feb 12 2023
Writer: Mitch Nathanson
HOW ABOUT WE ALL JUST GO TO A GAME FOR A CHANGE
Mitch Nathanson  •  Jan 23 2023
Uncategorized
Philadelphia Wings fall in Home Opener to Panther City
David Malandra Jr  •  Jan 14 2023
Eagles
NFL Black Monday Will Potentially Alter the Philadelphia Eagles Coaching Staff
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 9 2023
Uncategorized
Josh Sweat Injury Update: Defensive End to be Released from the Hospital
Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 1 2023
Phillies
Phillies 2023 Preview
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Dec 27 2022
More Uncategorized News