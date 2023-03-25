Phils and Aaron Nola Shut Down Extension Talks Until After the Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and star pitcher Aaron Nola have shut down contract extension discussions until the end of the season according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey. Phils’ president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and Nola’s agent Joe Longo confirmed the report with both sides issuing statements.
Dombrowski had the following to say on the negotiations and where they’re headed:
“We think the world of him, quality pitcher, quality human being, but sometimes you get to this point where you’re not able to consummate a deal that both sides feel comfortable. We’re very open minded to trying to sign him at the end of the season. We’re hopeful he’ll remain a Phillie for a long time.”Dave Dombrowski via Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey
Longo echoed Dombrowski’s sentiments:
”We had good communication with the Phillies. We just couldn’t agree at this time. We’ll pick up the conversation again at the end of the season.”Joe Longo via Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey
The decision to suspend talks shouldn’t come as a surprise as most players refrain from negotiations once the season begins to focus on baseball.
The status of negotiations doesn’t seem to be contentious given the common messaging from both camps.
Nola, 29, is in the final year of a 4-year, $45MM extension that was signed in February 2019. The Phillies exercised a $16MM club option for the 2023 season shortly after the Fightin’s remarkable World Series run concluded. Nola is 37-34 with a 3.75 ERA since signing the extension coming off of his 2018 All-Star selection. The righty has not had a winning season since the 2018 campaign.
The Phillies –with Nola on the mound– will begin the 2023 regular season on Thursday, March 30 at 3:00 PM/ET in Arlington, Texas against the Texas Rangers. The Opening Day start will be Nola’s sixth in a row for the Phillies.