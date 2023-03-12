Report: Philadelphia Eagles Making a Push to Re-Sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson Before NFL Free Agency

ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler is reporting the Philadelphia Eagles are making a “strong push” to re-sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson before NFL free agency begins. Fowler adds, the Eagles are likely not out of it even if Gardner-Johnson tests free agency. The NFL’s legal tampering period begins on Monday and free agency kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 PM/Eastern.
The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson and a 7th round pick on August 30 in exchange for a 5th and 6th round pick, respectively. Traditionally a cornerback, the Eagles moved CJGJ to safety where he excelled. He led the league in interceptions before suffering a lacerated kidney in week 12.
Gardner-Johnson is expected to be one of the premier defensive backs of the 2023 NFL free agent class. Sportrac estimates he will receive a 5-year, $66MM ($13.3MM AAV) contract in free agency. The Eagles may have no say in the matter if the race for CJGJ reaches free agency and the expected bidding war.