Eagles

Report: Philadelphia Eagles Making a Push to Re-Sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson Before NFL Free Agency

Michael Lipinski
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler is reporting the Philadelphia Eagles are making a “strong push” to re-sign safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson before NFL free agency begins.  Fowler adds, the Eagles are likely not out of it even if Gardner-Johnson tests free agency.  The NFL’s legal tampering period begins on Monday and free agency kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 PM/Eastern.  

Related- Stay or Go: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson and a 7th round pick on August 30 in exchange for a 5th and 6th round pick, respectively.  Traditionally a cornerback, the Eagles moved CJGJ to safety where he excelled.  He led the league in interceptions before suffering a lacerated kidney in week 12.  

Gardner-Johnson is expected to be one of the premier defensive backs of the 2023 NFL free agent class.  Sportrac estimates he will receive a 5-year, $66MM ($13.3MM AAV) contract in free agency.  The Eagles may have no say in the matter if the race for CJGJ reaches free agency and the expected bidding war.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Report: Philadelphia Eagles Making a Push to Re-Sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson Before NFL Free Agency

Michael Lipinski  •  24s
Eagles
Brandon Graham Re-Signs With Eagles
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 10 2023
Eagles
Eagles, Jake Elliott Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 10 2023
Eagles
Eagles Give Darius Slay’s Agent Permission To Seek Trade
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 10 2023
Eagles
Temple’s Defensive Coordinator Joins Eagles As Linebackers Coach
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 9 2023
Eagles
Eagles Release Offensive Tackle Brett Toth
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 9 2023
Eagles
NFL Free Agency- Stay or Go: Brandon Graham
Paul Bowman  •  Mar 9 2023
More Eagles News