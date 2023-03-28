Phillies

Rhys Hoskins Set for Opening Day ACL Surgery

Michael Lipinski
John Geliebter, USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is set to undergo ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, the team announced.  Hoskins injured the knee attempting to make a play during a Grapefruit League game on March 23.  Recovery time for an ACL reconstruction is 6-to-12 months. 


Hoskins, 30, has likely played his final games in Phillies pinstripes.  The Phils’ 5th round draft pick in 2014, Hoskins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season.  The team had made no attempts at extending the righty slugger prior to the injury. The Phillies are the only team Hoskins has played for.  

The righty, who made his Big League debut on August 10, 2017, has slashed .242/.332/.492 with 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 5-1/2 years with the Phillies.  Hoskins’ biggest moment with the Phillies came during last year’s NLDS against the Atlanta Braves when he crushed a Spencer Strider fastball into the left field seats at Citizens Bank Park.  The homer gave the Phils a 4-0 lead in NLDS Game 3 and a seminal moment in the series and the Postseason run. 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
