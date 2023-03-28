Rhys Hoskins Set for Opening Day ACL Surgery

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins is set to undergo ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, the team announced. Hoskins injured the knee attempting to make a play during a Grapefruit League game on March 23. Recovery time for an ACL reconstruction is 6-to-12 months.
Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will undergo left ACL reconstruction surgery on Thursday, 3/30 in Fort Worth, TX preformed by Dr. Steve Singleton.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2023
Hoskins, 30, has likely played his final games in Phillies pinstripes. The Phils’ 5th round draft pick in 2014, Hoskins is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season. The team had made no attempts at extending the righty slugger prior to the injury. The Phillies are the only team Hoskins has played for.
The righty, who made his Big League debut on August 10, 2017, has slashed .242/.332/.492 with 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 5-1/2 years with the Phillies. Hoskins’ biggest moment with the Phillies came during last year’s NLDS against the Atlanta Braves when he crushed a Spencer Strider fastball into the left field seats at Citizens Bank Park. The homer gave the Phils a 4-0 lead in NLDS Game 3 and a seminal moment in the series and the Postseason run.