Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

The Philadelphia Phillies begin the defense of their National League Pennant on Thursday afternoon in Arlington, Texas against the American League’s Texas Rangers in the first of a three-game set from GlobeLife Field.
Here’s a look at the Phillies-Rangers Series:
When: March 30 & April 1-2
Where: GlobeLife Field in Arlington, Texas
Start Times: Game 1 & 2- 4:05 PM/EDT, Game 3- 7:08 PM/EDT
Broadcast: All games on SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network
Telecast: Game 1- NBC10, Game 2- Fox, Game 3- ESPN
Game 1: Aaron Nola (2022: 11-13, 3.25 ERA) vs. Jacob deGrom (2022 w/NYM: 5-4, 3.08 ERA)
Game 2: Zack Wheeler (2022: 12-7, 2.82 ERA ) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (2022 w/BOS: 6-3, 3.87 ERA)
Game 3: Bailey Falter (2022: 6-4, 3.86 ERA ) vs. Martin Perez (2022: 12-8, 2.89 ERA)
The Phillies and Rangers have met 19-times, Texas holds a 12-7 series lead including nine consecutive wins. The Ranger swept the 2022 season series 4-games to none.
The last Phillies win came on March 31, 2014. The Fightins won 14-10, Cliff Lee (5IP, 11H, 8R, 8ER, 1BB, 1K) recorded the win. The Phils had homers from Jimmy Rollins, Marlon Byrd, and Cody Asche. Rollins led the Phillies with 4 RBIs while going 1-for-6 on the day.