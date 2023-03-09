Temple’s Defensive Coordinator Joins Eagles As Linebackers Coach

The Eagles defense has multiple vacancies due to the departures of Nick Rallis and Dennard Wilson.
New defensive coordinator Sean Desai hasn’t even officially announced if he’ll be retaining some of the remaining defensive coaches (like Tracy Rocker), so it’s possible they have more openings than we already know about.
Desai’s first hire, however is close to home as the team announced Thursday they will be taking Temple’s defensive coordinator and making him their linebackers coach.
We've agreed to terms with DJ Eliot to become our new Linebackers Coach.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2023
Eliot has been around the college ranks and been on the staff for 12 NCAA teams since 1999. He has been a defensive coordinator for colleges since 2013, serving with Kentucky, Kansas, Colorado, and Temple. The 2021 season is the only season where Eliot was not serving as a defensive coordinator during that time.
Eliot had coached Davion Taylor and Kyron Johnson in college, though neither has broken into the regular lineup for the Eagles yet.
Matt Patricia had been a rumored target for the position, but does not seem likely to join the team with the linebackers coach role being filled.