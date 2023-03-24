Terrell Edmunds, Eagles Agree To One-Year Deal

Howie Roseman has previously gotten himself in trouble taking players of need in the draft rather than taking the best player available.
As such, Roseman is looking to fill some positional needs ahead of the draft.
On Friday, he did just that by signing safety Terrell Edmunds to the team.
Safety Terrell Edmunds and the #Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per league sources. The former first-round pick started 75 games over five years with the #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XJOa9P5AGP— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2023
Edmunds, a former seventh-round pick, has played all five previous seasons of his career across the state with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He’s been a solid player in the secondary for them (five interceptions, five sacks, 26 defensed passes, 410 tackles) during that time. He has not been the splash play guy for the Steelers, however, recording interceptions in only three of those five seasons, having never recorded a forced fumble and recording just one fumble recovery.
Edmunds would likely figure to start but will compete with Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace and Justin Evans in camp.
Free Agency Recap:
Re-Signed:
Brandon Graham
Jason Kelce
Boston Scott
James Bradberry
Fletcher Cox
Darius Slay (Extension)
Signed:
Rashaad Penny
Greedy Williams
Marcus Mariota
Justin Evans
Nicholas Morrow
Terrell Edmunds
Leaving:
TJ Edwards (Chicago)
Javon Hargrave (San Francisco)
Andre Dillard (Tennessee)
Marcus Epps (Las Vegas)
Kyzir White (Arizona)
Miles Sanders (Carolina)
Gardner Minshew (Indianapolis)
Isaac Seumalo (Pittsburgh)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Detroit)
Zach Pascal (Arizona)